He Found Out His Friend Was Ruining His Reputation, So He’s Spreading Terrible Rumors Of His Own

Well, I guess I’ll try to never get on this guy’s bad side…

He wrote a story on Reddit and all I can say is that it’s apparent he’s not to messed with. If this is what he does to a long-time friend, I’d hate to be his enemy!

Check out what happened below!

Spread rumors? I can do a whole lot worse. “I 22M, and one of my best friends 21M have been friends for nearly a decade. We both shared the same group of friends at a venue we both attended, but most of them were closer to him and had known him for longer than they had known me.

We had a disagreement with him claiming I had lied about something which he wouldn’t even tell me, as well as me calling him out for being constantly hours late whenever I arranged to spend time with him, and me finding out that he was leaving me out of group hang outs secretly. Now I found out that after our argument he went around the venue spreading rumors, mind you he could not find a scrap of evidence of anything. Now I asked the staff of the venue we attended to ask him to stop, but forgetting they were close friends of his, they made up excuses which they refused to tell me, and banned me from the venue. Here is where the revenge begins.

First I got in contact with a lawyer who drafted and sent him a cease and desist notice. He initially responded to accuse me of faking the letter, but was sent a signed email copy and asked by the lawyer to advise to his position, at which point he left my lawyer on read. The next day I found out he was still spreading rumors. So unknown to him at the time, I took screenshots of a years worth of texts and was given the phone number for the department of fraud. As it turns out I had collected information about him taking study assistance payments for an entire year while not attending class.

This alone could mean he has to pay back $10,000+, a substantial fine, as well as potential prison time. Second, I had texts from him admitting to drug use and distribution from the house he rents with a few former friends. So I of course sent these to the police and had a long phone conversation with them about his drug usage. Luckily for me, using some of my connections I found the address and contact information of his landlord, and I am arranging to send a detailed letter with all the evidence.

Third, I had texts of him admitting to ***** driving, and he is now being watched by the police on weekends when he goes out, because on top of the ***** driving he has lost his license prior due to speeding and causing an accident. Now to add to the revenge against him, I felt the need to take revenge on the venue manager who ignored the harassment against me, and instead kicked me out to spare his friend’s punishment.

So I found 5 people willing to testify that this manager uses the venue to buy and sell drugs, has told people to drink and drive in order to get more sales, as well as spiking sober peoples’ drinks with alcohol. On top of recording 5 statements from different people and sending them to the police, I also filed a liquor complaint form and sent that to the appropriate authorities. Now to add to this even further I found out who lied on my former friends behalf to get me removed, and who was spreading rumors about me, and found screenshots and people willing to testify against them about drug dealing and various other incidents. Now it’s just a waiting game. Now for those of you who think I may have gone too far by getting him in trouble with the government for fraud, the police for drugs. I sent him a personal letter with the lawyers statement saying that I would not proceed with charges of any kind should he apologize and tell the venue staff he lied in order to get me removed. But as he left me on read, I see that as warning ignored.”

