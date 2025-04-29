April 29, 2025 at 8:48 am

He Went To Pick Up A Bottle of Ocean Spray, Then He Noticed Something Really Frustrating

by Ben Auxier

Shrinkflation. It’s everywhere.

It’s even RIGHT BEHIND YOU!

And we’re seeing weird new examples every day, like this one from TikTok user @kimchistudios:

“Oh, the economy is great,” he says, reaching for the fridge door.

“Everything is amazing. Just gonna get some juice here.”

“Ah! Oh! What the ****!?”

@kimchistudios

New Shrinkflation Drop #fyp #economy #inflation #2025

♬ original sound – Kimchi Studios

It ain’t even heavy enough.

The economy is a real cereal killer.

If this is a test, we’re failing.

Absolute garbage.

Don’t worry, America is trying a new thing where we literally make everything that comes from anywhere else way more expensive.

That will probably help, somehow.

