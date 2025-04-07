Her Autistic Brother Wouldn’t Stop Correcting Her, But Some Think Confronting Him Was A Bad Move

It can be hard to let a teenage kid know that they’re wrong.

And it can get even more complicated if they have autism.

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit and the woman who wrote it wants to know if she was out of line for how she treated her younger brother.

Is she a jerk?

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my autistic brother to quit correcting me? “I (23f) have a bachelors degree in psychology. Psychology also happens to be my autistic brother’s (14m) special interest. I was visiting my family this past week and my brother and I have been chatting about interesting psychology things a lot. However, he likes to use social media as his prime source of information. Which is fine, as long as you do more research before believing and repeating things. But he tends to just believe anything he hears without fact checking, especially if it’s something that intrigues him.

This sounds annoying.

So it happened multiple times where he’d throw me a fun fact that was false or he’d “correct” me on something I was telling him about with misinformation. And l’d always been super gentle correcting him and reminding him to double check his information. Even though I did find it quite annoying, I never was harsh with him. But last night at the dinner table we were talking about the structures of the brain, how psychology and medical things overlap. The conversation was mainly between my mother and I, as she’s a doctor and could speak for the medical part of this, while my brother was just tuning in. We were talking about strokes and how it affects the brain. I began explaining to my father about the left and right brain and how they control opposite sides of the body when my brother stopped me to say that I was wrong and that it’s the opposite way.

Dude, take a hint.

I once again gently corrected him, but he was insistent that he was correct. I reminded him that I was the one with the degree in this topic and he dropped it. Later after dinner my parents, brother, and I were in the living room watching a movie that was on TV. During one of the commercial breaks my brother brought up the left and right brain thing again going on about how I was supposedly incorrect. I was really just done with the topic and was getting a little tired of being constantly corrected with misinformation.

She finally had enough.

And I do not think I said this is any aggressive or rude way but my exact words to him were “I’d really appreciate if you’d quit correcting me when you’re incorrect. Your source of information is random people on the internet. My sources are textbooks, experimental documentation, and the DSM-5.” My brother had then stormed off to his room upset by what I had said and my mother had told me I should’ve just let him have his way because he’s autistic and just a kid. And in no way was I trying to attack my brother or be selfish and full of myself, I genuinely just wanted him to have the correct information but the constant correcting began to get on my nerves a little bit. AITA?”

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

And another reader spoke up.

This is definitely a sticky situation…

But something had to be said.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.