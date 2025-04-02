Her Bosses Wouldn’t Help Her Out When It Came To Dealing With Her Abusive Ex, So She Quit And Never Went Back

Folks, this story should be a lesson in how NOT to run a business.

And you’ll see what I’m talking about when you dive in to this tale from Reddit.

Get started now and check out what happened.

One of my supervisors tried calling me in after I quit. “Some years ago I worked at a place that rhymes with McNaldos. You know, the place that sells heart attacks as food and advertises it with an ugly clown. Anyway, I worked for them for six grueling years. In those six years I’ve got hundreds of stories but this one stays with me since it was the first one to happen right after I quit.

Jeez…

First off, my reason for quitting was that they wouldn’t accommodate my one simple request to leave through an alternate exit due to my abusive ex waiting for me in their lobby every day. Every day I came to work in an Uber to avoid walking into him, and every day he’d come in, order something, and sit for HOURS staring and glaring at me until my shift would end. He would then follow me outside the door and try to harass me while I’d get into an Uber only to then show up at my apartment to keep threatening me or to break windows.

This is insane!

I begged them for a solid month to just let me leave through another door to get a head start to my ride and every single time I’d get some bull **** answer and they’d tell me I was overreacting. I basically got sick of constantly wondering which day would be the day he’d come in there with a gun and I told my supervisor if she wouldn’t let me leave through an alternate exit then I’d quit. She laughed in my face. Let’s call her Mary. About a week later after I called, left a nice resignation letter to the big boss who totally understood, and after dealing with unemployment…I get this phone call. S :Mary, the supervisor M: me S: “Sooooo when are you coming in? Because you’ve been gone about a week and we’re short staffed. I know the other bosses let you do whatever you like but I’m putting my foot down girl! You better be here in 45 or you’re fired!”

Hmmm…

M: “Uhhhh, remember the last time I worked with you?” S: “Yeah! Over a week ago, boo! You can’t keep playing these games girl, this **** isn’t cute! Your little boyfriend hasn’t been here either so you can calm down now.” M: “Yeah, no. I told you that since you couldn’t accommodate my one request I would quit. I’m even collecting unemployment already…”

Take a hint!

S: “So…are you coming in or not? Because if you’re not I’m writing you up and I’ll make sure you never work anywhere again!” M: “Mary! I. Don’t. Work. For. You. I quit. I quit and I’m literally collecting unemployment as we speak. What don’t you understand?” S: “You have 30 minutes-” M: “Fine I’ll be there.”

Not!

Obviously I didn’t go in, but I did block Mary’s number and had the time of my life greeting random co-workers she would send to my house to try and get them to bring me in to work. She was nuts. My co-workers just got a kick out of getting paid to walk 45 minutes to my house and chill. The ex was taken care of legally eventually and I’ve since moved, but memories of that conversation always remind me of this subreddit.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader spoke up.

This business needs to close down FOREVER.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.