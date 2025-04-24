Her Boyfriend’s Sister-in-Law Made Up A Story To Create Drama, So She Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Her Anymore

Hanging out with in-laws you don’t vibe with can be painful.

AITAH because I’m mad my boyfriend always second-guesses whether he should defend me from his disrespectful sister-in-law or not ? My boyfriend’s sister-in-law loves to include herself in everything, including people’s personal relationships and issues. So last week, she broke the camel’s back, and I couldn’t not take it anymore.

My boyfriend and I, along with his brother and his wife, all decided to go to a comedy show. My boyfriend decided to pick them up and drive to the place. The whole time, she was sitting next to me in the car, just staring at me. She even asked me how I got my hair so long, to which I answered I had extensions. She tried to reach for my head, and I had to stop her.

When we got to the place, we decided to go get a bite to eat. So, as we were walking in the restaurant, I forgot to put my keys in the car, so she offered to walk back to the car with me. As we were walking back, out of nowhere she turned around, and she told me that my boyfriend’s most recent ex almost got her shot.

I was shocked. I started to ask why and demanded details. She then walks ahead of me, completely ignoring my questions. She walks into the restaurant as if she didn’t just say something crazy!

So, I told my boyfriend what happened immediately. The rest of the night was awkward. She never mentioned anything on the way home. My boyfriend and I have come to the understanding that she wants to start drama.

But my problem is that my boyfriend still expects me to hang out with them even though she does those types of things just because they’re “his family.”

That’s where the issue comes in because I don’t want to be around them, and it’s like he’s disregarding what I go through with them just to “keep the peace.”

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

That went from a comedy show to drama very quickly.

