Her Brother’s Fiance Took A Liking To Her Husband, But When She Confronted Her Things Spun Out Of Control

AITA for Calling Out My Brother’s Fiancée for Flirting with My Husband? I (28F) am married to James (30M) for three years now. After about a year of dating, my brother Ryan (31M) is recently engaged to Jessica (29F). She has always been an extrovert, the “life of the party” type… until recently when her behavior crossed the line.

It started a few months ago. Jessica kept making little comments about James at a family barbecue. She joked about how ‘hot’ he was for a married guy and that Ryan should ‘start working out’ to keep up. It made me uncomfortable, but I laughed it off at the time. Being polite, James just smiled and didn’t answer. A week later, James showed me a text Jessica sent him “by mistake.” “Can’t stop thinking about last night 😉.” When James asked her what she meant, she said, “Oops, wrong person!” and said it was for Ryan. I was uneasy but told myself I was overthinking it.

But things escalated. Suddenly, Jessica was texting James all the time, asking for ‘advice’ about her relationship with Ryan, and what outfit to wear to family events. They weren’t outright flirty, but they felt off, like she was fishing for attention. Take for instance that she once sent him a picture of herself in a dress and asked, ‘Do you think Ryan would like this? Be honest.” I felt sick when I found out, but James didn’t respond.

Last weekend at Ryan and Jessica’s engagement party was the final straw. I saw Jessica talking to James in private. I heard her say as I walked over, “You know, if things were different we’d make a great couple.” James shut her down immediately and told her she was being inappropriate. Later I confronted her and she laughed it off, saying, ‘Relax, it’s just a joke!’ You’re being insecure.” I told Ryan what happened, but Jessica twisted things so I was the bad guy. She said I was ‘jealous’ of her and trying to sabotage their relationship.

Ryan is now mad at me for ruining his engagement, my parents are pressuring me to apologize to ‘keep the peace.’ Meanwhile, James is feeling terrible about the whole thing and says he did nothing wrong. So, AITA for calling her out? Or should I have let it go to avoid family drama?

