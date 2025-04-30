Her Cousin Threw Her Into A Pool And Destroyed Her Hearing Aids, So She Sued Him For Replacements

You never know what expensive equipment a person might have on their body.

That’s why the person in this story took her cousin to court.

Find out what he did to her and what her family thinks of it.

AITAH for suing my cousin for 6K to pay for my hearing aids after he threw me in the pool

My cousin (25m) has always been the golden child of our generation. He’s funny, good looking, and out going, not to mention a boy amongst girls. He’s always loved to mess around and play pranks. For the record, I really dislike this cousin. I think he’s irresponsible, childish, and annoying.

He’s about to be an even bigger pain.

I have had hearing problems for years. I recently got a $6,000 pair of hearing aids. Recently at my grandmothers birthday party we were all eating and drinking on the back porch. My grandmother has a pool. My cousin decided he was going to throw me in the pool because it would be funny to ruin my hair that I just got done that day. I repeatedly told him to stop and put me down, in a very serious and not playful at all tone. He threw me in the pool, and my hearing aids were ruined. Afterwords when I told him what happened he basically said whoops, didn’t know you had hearing aids now. When I told him the cost of them and that he would have to replace them he freaked out and said no way.

My family didn’t want me to make him pay for them because i significantly out-earn him and also everyone else in the family. He was in college at the time, barely making ends meet in a call center job. His girlfriend and him have a baby and they live in a one bedroom apartment.

So she took stronger measures…

He refused to pay, so I took him to court. I won. He refused to make the payments after, so I took him back to court and his wages are now being garnished for the maximum amount, which is 20% of his total wages. It pushed him over the edge of what he could afford, so he’s had to work extra and drop out of college to be able to pay their rent. My family is absolutely fuming at me. I think he made one bad choice after the other and he has never given a sincere apology during this whole ordeal. Had he gave a real apology after the incident and asked if he could wait till he finished school to pay me back I would’ve been fine with it. But the entitled little jerk is digging his feet in at every move. AITA? The only reason I could see me maybe I am is because it’s affecting his child and girlfriend.

Here is what folks are saying.

Well I hope she doesn’t have to see them.

A VERY stupid game. I hate people like this.

Good luck with that.

Definitely not Father of the Year.

They’ve earned it.

Stop throwing people into pools.

It’s not funny.

