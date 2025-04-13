Her Maid of Honor Wore White To Her Wedding, But She Did The Same For Some Petty Revenge

The tradition of the bride wearing white at a wedding has its roots in some puritanical nonsense, but nevertheless, it remains an important cultural marker.

So when that gets stepped on, things get awkward.

This woman doesn’t see how she could be wrong if she’s only doing what her friend did first.

Check out the details and see whether or not this friendship survives.

AITA for wearing white to my bff wedding, but she wore white to mine? Me and bff let’s call get “whit” have been friends since middle school we are now 24. My wedding was last summer 23 and hers was this summer 24.

If you’re wondering if this story will involve any capitalization, abandon all hope now.

She was the maid of honor at my wedding and my dresses that the maid of honor and bridesmaids were supposed to wear were light pink. My bff my maid of honor had other plans and bought her own dress and wore a white dress instead of the dress i got for her. When i came walking down the isle and i saw her in a white dress i was just [angry] cause it’s my day you know. So after the ceremony i talked to her and she said “it’s my besties day i have to have some spotlight too.” i was so mad i just walked away and left it because i didn’t want her to ruin my day.

Then came the revenge.

a year goes by and she asks me to be her maid of honor and i said yes of course. then the wedding comes around and i didn’t end up wearing the dress she told me to, i wore a white one to get pay back. she talked to me after the ceremony and said “why tf are you wearing a white dress” i said “it’s my besties day i have to have some spotlight to right” and walked away. AITA?

A lot people were completely on board for the petty revenge.

This is the question I had:

But mostly, it was all applause from the comments.

Like, where do you even go from here?



What is going on with you two?

Maybe you should just call it quits, huh?

I bet they have, now.

