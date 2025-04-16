Her Neighbor Yelled At Her, So She Lost Her Cool And Called Her A Bunch Of Names

Let’s face it, some people just lose their cool more than others.

AITA For Not Apologizing to My Neighbor? “This morning around 8:15 went out to my car to find the battery dead. I called my ex husband (who was expecting to meet our son and I at our son’s race in an hour) and advised him. He offered to come boost me as none of my neighbors were outside yet (aka obviously awake).

He came, and when we got the car boosted the alarm went off and nothing we were doing was shutting it off. While he was looking up how to deactivate it (I don’t have a key fob), my neighbor from 3 doors down came outside and appeared to shout something to me. As a side note I have a good relationship with most of my neighbors but I’ve only seen this one in passing as they moved in fairly recently. I called out that I hadn’t heard her and she shouted louder “You woke up the baby!” And had an angry look on her face.

I called back that I hadn’t set the alarm off on purpose and was trying to sort it out. She kept yelling at me that she didn’t care, to shut it off, that people were sleeping etc. (All completely illogical things to say) I repeated that I hadn’t set it off for entertainment and to go back to bed. During this we had found a hack to turning it off, which briefly worked until my son opened a door and it went off again. All the time she is yelling at me and I tell her to shut up, **** off, etc. because she’s being both unhelpful and illogical. Now here is where I become a bit of an *******. I ran to get the spare key to try the hack from the outside of the car (locking and unlocking the doors) and she’s come towards me more to yell, and I called her a stupid *****.

Well clearly that hit a nerve because it sent her on a whole new path of yelling and she actually approached me to the point of setting foot on my property.

We exchanged more heated words with mine essentially admonishing her to try using her brain/critical thinking skills the next time she sees someone is clearly struggling with something, told her to **** off, grow up, and left. When we came home a few hours later she was sitting on her stoop, and while I was speaking to my next door neighbor about the alarm etc (didn’t mention the extra drama) I heard her clearly going on to someone about me and specifically what I had called her.

Now normally I’m a pretty accommodating person. If she had offered help, or even waited to say to me hey that woke up the baby when we got it shut off, I would have apologized and probably offered her a coffee or something. Instead her aggression turned me instantly defensive and then reactive. I don’t excuse my behavior, my losing my temper is on me. But AITA for not going over when I got home to smooth things over?”

