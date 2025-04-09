Her Roommate Insisted She Buy A New Trashcan To Replace The One Her Boyfriend Broke, But She Doesn’t Think It’s Fair

Take it from me…roommates can get into knock-down, drag-out fights over just about anything!

AITA – my roommate says I should be the one to pay for a new trash can. “I (21f) live in an off-campus house with two other roommates. This conversation happened between one of them (22f). A few weeks ago my boyfriend was over and he stepped on the trash can pedal to open the lid, and a piece of the plastic broke off. The lid now opens halfway. not all the way like it did before, but it still works perfectly fine.

I told my roommate what happened and she insisted on getting a whole new trash can. I told her the one that we have now works fine, but if she wants to get a new one than I will pitch in on it. The trash can is just a regular step pedal trash can. She said that it was a few years old, it also has some rusting on it. It was bound to break at any point and one of us could have just as easily broken it had we stepped on it too hard. They’re not meant to last forever. She sent me a $65 trash can that I thought was entirely too expensive, but ultimately I was willing to split it between the three of us (me, her, and our third roommate).

A few nights ago she texted me and this conversation happened: She asked if I could send her money for the trash can and said it’s $45. I divided this by 3 and sent 15. she told me that i was mistaken and I owe her $45. Her reasonings for me paying this is because my boyfriend was the one who broke it and it was hers that she brought from her previous apartment. She said she was “being nice” for even offering to pay $15 for it. She also said that she wasn’t going to ask our third roommate to pay at all because it wasn’t her fault that it broke. She claimed that the one that we have now she paid $60 for, but I found the exact one at Walmart for $35 so I believe this was a lie.

I responded to her with my reasonings: I ultimately told her I will send her $15 more ($30 total) because that is what the value of the trash can we have now is. I am completing an internship and not working at the moment, so $45 is not something I want to spend my limited money on to simply throw our garbage away. I’d just be paying for an upgraded trash can that she would ultimately keep when we move out. I also don’t see why it’s not fair for our third roommate to pitch in if she wants an upgraded trash can, because it’s a shared item that we all use in the home. I could ask my boyfriend to send some money for it, but I don’t think my boyfriend should have to pay for it at all personally. At the end of the day, he doesn’t live here, and it was just an accident that happened from regular wear and tear to a trash can. I sent her the money but her and I haven’t spoken since this – she’s been ignoring me at home. AITA in this situation?”

