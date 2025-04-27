Her Sister Treated Her Time Like A Backup Plan, So She Decided To Set A Boundary And Refuse To Let It Happen Again

They say family comes first, but what happens when your family just takes your time for granted?

One person cancelled her evening plans to help her sister in a bind, but when her sister changed her plans last minute, she didn’t appreciate the lack of consideration.

AITA for refusing to babysit my nephew after my sister canceled plans last minute? My sister often asks me to babysit her 4-year-old. I usually say yes because I love my nephew.

Recently, she agreed to help her sister again.

Last weekend, she asked me to watch him Saturday night so she could go on a date. I agreed and canceled my own plans.

But plans changed last minute.

An hour before she was supposed to drop him off, she texted saying her date canceled, so she didn’t “need me anymore.”

She resented her sister’s lack of forethought.

I told her that was really inconsiderate and that I had turned down plans to help her.

So she started pushing back, but her sister wasn’t a fan.

This weekend she asked again, and I said no. Now she’s mad, saying I’m punishing her and being petty. AITA?

Helping family shouldn’t mean being on-call 24/7.

What did Reddit have to say?

Forgoing her own plans can only lead to resentment down the road.

It’s just plain wrong to try to pass your kids off on everyone else to evade responsibility.

It sounds like the sister just got a taste of her own medicine.

She should have honored her own plans and saved her own reputation with her other loved ones.

She didn’t intend to punish her sister. She’s just putting in place some well-needed guardrails.

After all, even family favors deserve a little forethought.

