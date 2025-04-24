Her Sneaky Fiancé Went On A Bachelor Trip And Stopped Updating Her, So She Broke Up With Him Because She Found Out He Had Been Hanging Out With Other Women

Things get tricky when one person in a relationship breaks a promise or the other person’s trust.

In this story a man went on a bachelor trip and did not inform his fiancé with his whereabouts.

They had previously agreed that he would text her periodically to update her, but he ignored that agreement.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

AITH for breaking up with my boyfriend because he went on a bachelor’s trip and spent all day with girls without telling me? I (24f) broke up with my boyfriend (30m) over something that happened during his bachelor’s trip. Before he left, we had a conversation about open communication, especially since I knew he would be talking to women and possibly partying.

I told him I just wanted to be kept in the loop if he was heading out to clubs or hanging out with girls. I wasn’t expecting him to be glued to his phone 24/7, just basic updates. The first night, everything went as planned.

They went to dinner and the club, and he kept in touch with me, which I appreciated. But then, the next day, they went to a sandbar, and he started taking hours to respond to me. His replies were short, and when I asked if there were any girls with them, he ignored that part completely. Two hours went by with no response, and I saw he was back at the Airbnb. He said he was in the pool but didn’t give much else.

Later that night, when we resumed talking, I asked again if there were girls there, and he finally admitted that he spent the whole day with a group of bachelor girls he met at the bar, and they all went back to the Airbnb to swim. I told him I was upset because he had all day to tell me, and I shouldn’t have had to ask.

He brushed it off, saying I was being crazy and controlling for making a big deal out of nothing. The more I tried to explain that it wasn’t about him hanging out with girls, but about the lack of communication and transparency, the more he attacked me, calling me paranoid. At that point, I ended things right there.

Now, I’m questioning if I was too controlling or if I had a right to be upset. We had agreed on certain boundaries before he left, and I felt like he completely disregarded them. AITH?

