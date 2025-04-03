Her Younger Sister Was Being Bullied By A Girl In High School, So This Young Lady Came Up With A Plan To Bring Her Down

Bullies are horrible, and high school bullies just might be the worst.

This young lady‘s younger sister was tormented daily by a cruel classmate in high school.

The bully was popular and beautiful, but she was heartless.

So, as a caring big sister, she was determined to put an end to the bullying but taking down the bully.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

Got a foreign exchange student sent home to her own country for relentlessly bullying my sister My sister was bullied relentlessly in high school. This was for something she had literally zero control over, like a certain part of her anatomy. Without going into details, she felt terrible about it, and it more or less ruined her life as an insecure fifteen-year-old girl.

Meet Nadia, the bully.

The girl responsible for most of the cruel bullying was called Nadia She was also the one who gave her a particularly cruel nickname related to her physical issue. Nadia was a foreign exchange student at our school. Nadia was beautiful. She was cruel. And she didn’t give any cares about anyone but herself.

This young lady had to protect her sister from Nadia.

I wasn’t Miss Popularity myself, but I had to protect my sister from having her life ruined. I felt a very strong urge to get back at her tormentors. They say to kill a dragon with many heads, you got to cut off the main head. So that’s what I did.

She spread a nasty rumor about her.

I learned that the father of Nadia was very conservative. Her whole family back home was. So, I started spreading rumors about her being very promiscuous. I ensured these rumors reached the family she was staying with. This apparently caused her some trouble, but I wasn’t done.

She threw a party, and Nadia came.

I threw a party one night when my parents were gone. I invited Nadia, who gladly came as I was a “cooler older girl” somehow, and she never said no to a chance to get hammered. Because yes, there was a lot of liquor. I made sure of that.

She took pictures of her having “too much fun” and tagged her on Facebook.

I took pictures of everyone drinking and having fun. That same night when everyone left, I put them on my Facebook. I tagged Nadia on them as she was my FB friend. She had this option turned on where everything she is tagged in is automatically allowed on her timeline.

Nadia wasn’t able to take it down immediately.

So a picture of her, competely drunk and very skimpily dressed, made its way to her page. Because of it being the middle of the night, she must not have noticed until the next morning, so it stayed on for hours. But due to her parents’ timezone being different, I was sure they would see it first, even before she had a chance to take it down.

Nadia left the school and went back home.

They did. I wasn’t there to see the fallout, obviously, but she was gone the next week from school and flown back to her home country. Apparently, her parents had to “save her from being corrupted” or something.

Now, her sister is safe from any form of bullying.

So, she was gone. My sister is now safe from ridicule as word of my involvement spread. Let’s just say people didn’t really want to mess with her, especially after seeing how far I was willing to go to protect my little sister.

Her little sister is lucky to have such a caring big sister who truly has her back.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

What a deep and meaningful lesson from this user.

This person calls it a “beautiful revenge.”

I hate bullies, says this person.

This person is kinda curious though.

Finally, a short and simple remark.

Never underestimate the power and creativity of a protective sister!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.