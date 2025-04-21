His Friend Wouldn’t Leave At The End Of The Night And Was Being Really Awkward, So They Finally Kicked Him Out

When you have a party, it seems like there is always one person who wants to stick around longer than everyone else.

What would you do if your friend was overstaying his welcome after a party and not taking the hints to leave at the end of the night?

That is what the couple in this story were dealing with and now he isn’t sure if he wants to invite him to future parties.

Check it out.

AITAH for telling a friend to leave because I wasn’t feeling comfortable with how long he stayed after our party. So my (31m) wife’s (32f) birthday party was tonight, and we invited a few mutual friends she requested, drinks, games, and chill vibes. My wife had a few to drink and was having a good time. We started mid after noon, and by the time it got to about 10 pm, after cake, guests started to leave. Everyone but Grant (32m) Grant is a guy I went to school with in primary and high school. We lost contact for over 12 years and recently reconnected.

Grant and my wife really get along, he loves to tell stories about me as a child and really pushes the historical connection between us. As most times he comes over, Grant kind of just stuck around. He has this habit of staying way past when everyone else leaves. I started to clean up a little and wind down. At first, I was happy to chill and talk, but it kept getting later, and I wanted to head to bed. The wife still wanted to keep going a bit, so I felt obligated to entertain for longer. When it got to past 11:15, I asked if he was good to get home, and he said he hadn’t drunk very much at all so he is good to get home, so i said casually, “we should head to bed soon” but Grant just ignored me and kept pushing to watch another video on YouTube, and encouraged me to sit next to him on the couch. Here is where I might be the jerk. I said, “hey I appreciate you coming but we are going to head to bed soon so please get the heck out of our house,” playfully, hoping he would get the point. But he just played it off. After I repeated myself, “no seriously man its late” he just threw a cooler at me me saying “think fast.” I ignored it and just shook my head as he said, “I get the feeling your trying to tell me something” and laughed.

So I doubled down, “Mate please I’m tired its late, please head out.” He the played it off and try to imply he was joining us in our bed tonight. My wife was finding it funny, but it made me uncomfortable. My wife was enjoying egging him on, and I could tell she was kind of not done with the night so I felt like the bad guy.

Grant then got up and said, “I know what you need,” and tried to come over to massage my neck, I immediately pulled away and said “please don’t touch me man”, but he tried to chase me a little, as I pulled away, and as I moved away he followed me his hands out toward me. Eventually I stopped and looked him int he eye and said, “mate seriously don’t touch me” and I continued to clean up. He tried to sneakily touch me still but eventually he gave up and started to head out, my wife walked him out. Here is my issue with Grant, he does this every time he comes over. It kind of dissuaded me from wanting him around, but my wife and Him seem to get along well, and I don’t want to get in the way of her friendships. Grant has seen me with my other close mates. My other close mates will joke and have a laugh like this, but none of them make me feel uncomfortable, and Grant does.

I can’t explain it, he’s a really nice guy, kind, friendly and all but something about him makes me uncomfortable, even though he’s done nothing recently to warrant it. Maybe I’m the jerk here for kicking him out and possibly putting a sour end to the night. The last thing I wanted to do was ruin my wife’s birthday celebrations. I pulled my wife aside after he left and apologized if I had brought her night to an abrupt end, but I explained how he was making me uncomfortable, especially when he tried to massage me and ignored me when I asked him to stop trying to touch me and to leave. She apologized for not backing me up and tried to ensure me she had a good night. But, did I just overreact here? As I said, other friends who I’m closer with will joke on similar levels, but don’t seem to push the envelope like Grant does some times especially since we haven’t really been close for over 12 years. Even in high school, we were not really close, just in the same circles, So, AITA?

