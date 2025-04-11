His Stepmother Took Everything From Him While She Was Alive, But He Had Fate And His Father’s Foresight To Thank When Her Will Left Him A Large Sum

Wills are supposed to settle disputes, but sometimes they end up creating new ones.

A man who was cut off from his father’s legacy is now faced with an ironic twist: A large chunk of a life insurance policy from the stepmother who wanted nothing to do with him.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for not giving my step-sister my half of her mother’s life insurance. My husband (M, 47) had a stepmom who was 81 and just recently passed at the beginning of March. His father passed away when my husband was 19. He passed of cancer and knew it was coming, so he revised a will for his then wife and only child, my husband. The will was a little unusual.

He was meant to split ownership with his step mom.

It stated that the home my husband’s father owned would belong to both my husband and his current wife. However, his wife would be allowed to be the sole resident until she passed or decided to move out. Then, the sole ownership would go to my husband. His wife was not allowed to will the home to her children or relatives. I’m not sure the term for this, but it’s like she owned it, but didn’t fully own it.

The father appeared to have his reasons for doing things this way.

The reason behind this was my husband’s father was rather vindictive. He didn’t care for his ex-wife very much (my husband’s mother), and he didn’t like his own step-kids either. So in the chance he passed while my husband was still under the age of 18, his ex-wife would have no sway over his son or the house. This was because his current wife would have it, and her kids would never have it, as when she passed, it would go to my husband.

But the stepmother wasn’t so kind to her co-heir.

When his father passed, his stepmother gathered a few of his things up in garbage bags and left them on the porch of his dad’s house for him. She wouldn’t let him inside.

She took many things that were rightfully his and the two didn’t speak for years.

She also wouldn’t let him have his tv, his pictures, his video games, or his childhood toys. He’s sure those went to her grandkids. He said that was the last time she spoke to him, and her last words to him were, “the tv stays.” So that was 28 years ago.

So when his stepsister begins looking into the will, she’s not happy with what she finds.

Now, to today. His stepmother died. Her daughter (F, 60’s) tried to, and unsuccessfully, get half the house. She has no claim according to the lawyers she spoke to. So there’s now a little bad blood between her and my husband, but he’s trying to remain amicable. Her mother just passed, and while he didn’t like her, it was her mother.

Soon, he receives news about his inheritance and the stepsister is irate.

However, we were contacted by his late step-mother’s insurance company. Because she didn’t name a beneficiary on the policy, my husband is entitled to half the payout. We don’t know how much it is yet. His step-sister is furious and thinks it’s unfair. She wants my husband to collect his half and give it to her.

Now he’s torn between being nice and getting payback for years of mistreatment.

He is torn. He knows his stepmother kept all of his father’s life insurance, even though she was trusted to give some to him. She kept most of his belongings and kept him out of his father’s home. So he’s bitter. Legally, the money is his, but he feels like morally it might not be. His stepmother hated him, and she would have never named him on her policy. Would he be the AH if he kept the money?

The real debate here isn’t just who gets the money, but who really deserves it.

Reddit chimes in with their two cents.

If it’s in the will, it’s pretty safe to assume the contents are what the deceased intended.

In this commenter’s eyes, this money is way overdue.

This step sister doesn’t sound like someone who’s worth keeping around anyway.

For years, his stepmother took what was his and left him with nothing.

Now, fate has given him a chance to take back what’s rightfully his.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.