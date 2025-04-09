His Wife Wants To Ground Their Son For Bringing A Friend Over Without Permission, But He Won’t Go Along With It Because It Was Their Fault

If parents don’t agree on grounding kids, you know that there are probably some other issues going on, right?

I sure think so!

And the guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page sounds pretty miffed at his wife.

But who’s to blame here?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for refusing to enforce a grounding against my son, going against my wife’s wishes? “My wife (37F) and I (37M) have 4 kids: Ashley (13F), Bryer (13M), Colt (5M) and Faith (3F). When my wife and I go out, Ashley has always been the one to watch the kids. Ashley is home more often as Bryer is an extrovert and we also feel she’s more responsible. Bryer has his own strengths, he’s much more chill than Ashley and he’s close to his younger siblings as him and his friends will play with Colt and Faith sometimes, while Ashley wants to make sure they follow rules.

Sure, no problem.

On Saturday, we had an appointment to have our taxes done. We made this appointment about a month ago and didn’t realize Ashley had a commitment for art club that day. We realized the conflict about a week ago when Ashley brought up the event again and we asked Bryer if he could babysit and he agreed. Bryer has a friend, Cutter (13M) on his baseball team. Cutter’s dad owns a local bookstore and Cutter is allowed to give books to Bryer and his other teammates for free (and to keep). Bryer asked Cutter to bring some books on makeup and painting nails. Colt has recently expressed interest in painting his nails, my wife and Ashley have both called it silly and said those things are for girls. Initially I agreed with them but Bryer thinks we’re being crazy and how “anyone” can do these things and he’s been very convincing to me. He also asked Cutter if he could go to the store and buy stuff to bake cookies and brownies. Cutter is a very good baker.

We found out about all of this when we got home from doing our taxes, we noticed the kids weren’t in the house and saw them in the backyard playing. We asked them to come in and noticed that Colt and Faith were bouncing off the walls.

Those kids were all sugared up!

We asked Bryer what happened and he said that they had some brownies and candy, he admitted he let Colt and Faith have as much candy as they wanted because he’s not the “fun police”. My wife noticed a book on the coffee table about the makeup and Bryer admitted he asked about it for Colt. My wife was mad at asked him to stop “undermining” our parenting. We had to bring Colt and Faith back outside after they nearly broke a vase running around the house. My wife told Bryer he was going to get grounded for bringing a friend over without our permission, making the kids get a sugar high and “undermining” her on the Colt issue.

He told her how he felt.

I asked to speak to my wife before we grounded him. I told her I wouldn’t enforce a grounding against Bryer and it was our fault for leaving him alone with the kids. We went to Bryer later that evening and asked if he regretted anything and he said “no” immediately. He said he didn’t care as long as they didn’t get hurt and said that Ashley is probably the “fun police” when she babysits. He said all that mattered is no one got hurt. I said to my wife this proved immaturity but she still wanted to ground him. She said I’m “undermining” her by saying I would not enforce a grounding against Bryer. AITA?”

This is definitely a house divided!

How to work it out?

