Homeowner Suspects Neighbor Of Stealing Gas From His Gas Jugs, So He Fills The Jugs With Water Instead Of Gas

Some people get revenge without having to do much at all. Basically, they give people the opportunity to get revenge on themselves!

Read how one Redditor’s neighbor reveals that he’s a gas thief and totally wrecks his truck.

See the story below for all the details.

Stealing my gas, I’ll ruin your pickup. I’m not sure if this would be considered “revenge,” but I’ll put it here anyways. I live in a small town with a lot of bad neighbors. There’s been a lot of problems with this particular neighbor, but we’re always nice to them anyways.

But the neighbors? Not always so nice back.

And I thought he was stealing gas from gas jugs, but wasn’t sure. So one day, I had an empty 5-gallon gas jug, and I filled it with water and let it sit. The next day, the neighbor came over and asked for a ride because his pickup wouldn’t start.

And why, oh why, could that be?

I looked at it a little and asked if there was gas in it. He said there should be about 5 gallons in there. I told him I can give him a ride once and not any more than that.

This was long-lasting revenge.

I gave him a ride and later found my empty gas jug. It’s been over 3 years now, and that pickup still isn’t running.

So, what does Reddit think about this nasty neighbor? Let’s read the comments below to find out.

One commenter had to get the series of events straight.

Another wondered why the lack of scent wasn’t the neighbor’s first flag.

Someone else felt this revenge had been overlooked online.

And finally, one reader said what many were thinking.

Hopefully, this savvy revenge stopped this neighborhood thief in his tracks for good.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.