iPhone User Is Spreading The Word About This Handy New Feature. – ‘It’s really useful if you don’t have a scanner.’

Slight confession here; I’m a big nerd for archiving things.

No idea why. It’s not my job, it’s never been my job, but I just really like the idea that we have access to all our stuff from way back when.

So tips like this one from TikTok user @americanbigfootcenter are actually pretty exciting to me:

“I really think not enough people know that this is the thing,” she says, fiddling with her iPhone.

“It’s actually super helpful.”

“If you have an iPhone – I don’t know about other phones – but iPhone specifically, if you go into the notes app and you create a new note, then you go to the attachment part, and then you can scan a document and, like, make a PDF on your phone.”

“It’s really useful if you don’t have, like, a scanner or whatever, for an abundance of reasons, but yeah, just an FYI.”

“Thanks. Bye.”

Then she blows us a kiss.

How sweet.

There’s other handy tricks, too!

Also other ways to make your .pdf.

Although she did commit one cardinal digital sin in the demonstration.

The comments went gaga.

Get out there and digitize those docs!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.