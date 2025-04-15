April 15, 2025 at 8:47 am

iPhone User Is Spreading The Word About This Handy New Feature. – ‘It’s really useful if you don’t have a scanner.’

by Ben Auxier

@americanbigfootcenter with her iPhone

TikTok/americanbigfootcenter

Slight confession here; I’m a big nerd for archiving things.

No idea why. It’s not my job, it’s never been my job, but I just really like the idea that we have access to all our stuff from way back when.

So tips like this one from TikTok user @americanbigfootcenter are actually pretty exciting to me:

“I really think not enough people know that this is the thing,” she says, fiddling with her iPhone.

“It’s actually super helpful.”

“If you have an iPhone – I don’t know about other phones – but iPhone specifically, if you go into the notes app and you create a new note, then you go to the attachment part, and then you can scan a document and, like, make a PDF on your phone.”

“It’s really useful if you don’t have, like, a scanner or whatever, for an abundance of reasons, but yeah, just an FYI.”

“Thanks. Bye.”

Then she blows us a kiss.

How sweet.

There’s other handy tricks, too!

Although she did commit one cardinal digital sin in the demonstration.

The comments went gaga.

Get out there and digitize those docs!

