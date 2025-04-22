April 22, 2025 at 4:48 am

Jeep Wrangler Owner Made A Mistake By Taking Her Vehicle Through A Car Wash

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of a woman in her jeep

TikTok/@schy7

I’ve always wondered about this, but I’ve never owned a soft-top vehicle…

But I guess I got some answers today!

A woman named Destanii posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when she took her soft-top Jeep Wrangler through a car wash.

woman wiping the inside of a jeep

TikTok/@schy7

Destanii can be seen wiping water away that leaked into her Jeep during the car wash.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV your Jeep has a soft top and it’s time for a wash.”

water dripping into a jeep

TikTok/@schy7

More water continued to pour into the Jeep, but Destanii seemed to have a good attitude about it and she smiled as she wiped up the mess.

Well, now she knows!

woman wiping water from the inside of her jeep

TikTok/@schy7

Here’s the video.

@schy7

#jeep #jeeplife #jeepwrangler #jeepgirl #jeeps #softtop

♬ Hard Times – Paramore

And this is what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.44.12 PM Jeep Wrangler Owner Made A Mistake By Taking Her Vehicle Through A Car Wash

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.44.22 PM Jeep Wrangler Owner Made A Mistake By Taking Her Vehicle Through A Car Wash

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.44.54 PM Jeep Wrangler Owner Made A Mistake By Taking Her Vehicle Through A Car Wash

The interior of the Jeep got a bit of a wash, too!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter