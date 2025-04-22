Jeep Wrangler Owner Made A Mistake By Taking Her Vehicle Through A Car Wash
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve always wondered about this, but I’ve never owned a soft-top vehicle…
But I guess I got some answers today!
A woman named Destanii posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when she took her soft-top Jeep Wrangler through a car wash.
Destanii can be seen wiping water away that leaked into her Jeep during the car wash.
The text overlay on the video reads, “POV your Jeep has a soft top and it’s time for a wash.”
More water continued to pour into the Jeep, but Destanii seemed to have a good attitude about it and she smiled as she wiped up the mess.
Well, now she knows!
Here’s the video.
@schy7
#jeep #jeeplife #jeepwrangler #jeepgirl #jeeps #softtop
And this is what viewers had to say.
This TikTokker was surprised.
Another person chimed in.
And this individual spoke up.
The interior of the Jeep got a bit of a wash, too!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.