Jeep Wrangler Owner Made A Mistake By Taking Her Vehicle Through A Car Wash

I’ve always wondered about this, but I’ve never owned a soft-top vehicle…

But I guess I got some answers today!

A woman named Destanii posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when she took her soft-top Jeep Wrangler through a car wash.

Destanii can be seen wiping water away that leaked into her Jeep during the car wash.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV your Jeep has a soft top and it’s time for a wash.”

More water continued to pour into the Jeep, but Destanii seemed to have a good attitude about it and she smiled as she wiped up the mess.

Well, now she knows!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

The interior of the Jeep got a bit of a wash, too!

