Woman Helps Plan Friend’s Wedding for Months, Then Learns She Was Never Invited

Planning a wedding takes a lot of work, and it is not something that any one person can handle on their own. That’s why friends and family often step in to assist where they can.

What would you do if your friend were getting married and talking to you about all her big plans, only to find out that you aren’t even invited? To make matters worse, the way she is planning the wedding is delusionally unrealistic, but she just doesn’t want to hear it.

That is what is happening to the woman in this story, so while she loves her friend, she is insulted that she isn’t even invited to the wedding. With that in mind, however, she is also likely relieved because she can already tell that the wedding is going to be a disaster.

Read through the incredible details below and see what you think is going to happen.

A friend of mine is planning the Fyre Festival of weddings and told me that spending hours telling me the details is her way of including me instead of inviting me. A friend of mine is planning the Fyre Festival of weddings and I just need to have a vent.

Combining trips like this can save a lot of money.

It started with them deciding to have it on Christmas Eve, in her home town. The reasoning for this is that they have a pre-planned trip there for Christmas with her family and they can’t afford another one. Never mind that none of the groom’s family or friends are there, most of them have said this is going to be dreadfully expensive and difficult for them because Christmas, and 30% of their guests are from interstate. They’re inviting 80-100 people.

Ok, as long as all the vendors agree to it and it doesn’t cause financial issues, that can work.

Then I find out that she’s costed the wedding at $13K but they only have a budget of $7K AUD ($5K USD) if they can even save up that much. When I asked how they intended to pay for things, she said “as we go” and that she’d organise payment plans so she can pay things off afterward.

It is their wedding; if they can make it work, good for them.

So they intend to find vendors, then save up for a deposits for them, then book them, then hope they can pay off the rest in time or get a subsequent payment plan. She wants to put their limited budget entirely into the ceremony. She’s allocating thousands to venue, outfits, photographer, decorations.

Oh, well, this is an issue. But the issue is between the bride and the groom.

The groom wants a reception, however. So if they have any sort of slightly formal one they intend guests to pay for their food and drinks (not just alcohol but soft drinks as well). Alternatively they’re going to ask people to stop in at a grocery store and pick up a few things to bring to the ceremony for afterward.

That is asking a lot from their guests.

So fight the Christmas crowds, and then leave food sitting for hours in a hot and dry city in summer. They also want people to BYO chairs. Another possible reception option is to defer it to Boxing Day and invite everyone to her cousin’s house for leftovers.

An open-door policy doesn’t mean inviting everyone over for a wedding reception without asking.

She has not asked her cousin about this but assumes it will be OK because her cousin has an open door policy for friends on Boxing Day. Tell me you’ve never done Christmas without telling me you’ve never done Christmas. All the invited guests can just go without or fend for themselves on Christmas Day in anticipation of some leftover potato salad at the house of someone they don’t know. This includes the groom’s family.

What an exceedingly long ceremony!

To compensate for not having a reception or much of one she is going to have a 2 hour ceremony with 20 people doing readings etc. I say she because none of the groom’s people are included in this. He gets a best man to stand up with him and that’s it. She’s using ChatGPT to write her vows and she is going to do the groom’s vows for him so he gets them right.

If the groom is ok with her making the vows, that is fine.

She told me that right in front of him when we were all having coffee. To keep costs down, the decor will be all DIY. However they are not arriving in the city until the afternoon before the wedding.

Has she asked the guests if they are willing to do this? I’m sure not all of them will have the time (or desire) to pitch in like that.

So everyone else is going to be allocated things to do such as collecting things, storing things, making the arch, making the other arrangements and making the bouquets. They will coordinate from where they are. On the day, others will be allocated set up tasks while they get ready. They will not even have seen the venue until they get there for their wedding.

Nobody wants to be included like this.

According to her, asking people to do this is a way of including them in her wedding. I found out this interesting perspective when she informed me that the reason she had been waffling all this nonsense to me for hours and hours for the last couple of months and having me help her figure things out is because she is “including” me in the planning part.

This woman has some weird ideas, that’s for sure.

This means I don’t get an invite because I get to have all my fun and inclusion that way! The friend she has asked to host her hen’s night/bridal shower also doesn’t get an invite because she gets to have her fun planning and running and paying for that event! That friend doesn’t know this yet.

She doesn’t want to hear about potential problems.

After carefully trying to suggest alternatives and highlight issues at various points, I finally expressed to her my concerns that this was not going to work and she was asking too much of people. She got incredibly upset with me and told me I was being unsupportive. When I suggested they take a minute and consider everything she told me that things have been booked and people invited and it’s full steam ahead and I could get on board or get off. I decided to get off.

Wow, that is quite a wedding she is planning. It is very unlikely that it is going to go down the way the bride is hoping. If I were this friend, I would honestly be relieved that I wasn’t invited.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this unusual wedding planning session.

It just kept getting worse and worse.

Nowhere is going to book this wedding.

This really does seem unbelievable.

This person says the bride is looking to make the groom’s family hate them.

Yes, tell her ASAP.

Many people have huge plans for their wedding, but sometimes they are just a little bit unrealistic. Why would your friends and family plan a whole trip to your wedding only to be asked to essentially work while they are in attendance?

This bride really has no idea what will really happen. The fact that it is happening the day before Christmas makes it even more unreasonable. Hopefully, she figures it all out before the big day.