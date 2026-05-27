One Dog Learned an Adorable New Job Involving the Family’s Tiny Kitten

I guess dogs and cats can be friends!

Well, at least they can from time to time…

A woman named Maddie showed TikTook viewers how her dog Kimmy is already taking care of her new kitten sibling.

The video’s text overlay reads, “That time I brought home a kitten so small, I had to train my dog to go find it and bring it to me.”

Maddie told Kimmy, “Go get the kitten. Go get the baby.”

Kimmy picked up the kitten in her mouth and brought it to Maddie.

The caption reads, “A little back story: This little kitten came into our family at probably 2 weeks old. We bottle fed her every 3 hours. Kept her warm and her and Kimmy bonded immediately! We don’t deserve dogs.”

Take a look at the video.

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And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

What an adorable moment caught on video!