May 27, 2026 at 2:47 am

One Dog Learned an Adorable New Job Involving the Family’s Tiny Kitten

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a cat

TikTok/@maddie22344

I guess dogs and cats can be friends!

Well, at least they can from time to time…

A woman named Maddie showed TikTook viewers how her dog Kimmy is already taking care of her new kitten sibling.

dog in a living room

TikTok/@maddie22344

The video’s text overlay reads, “That time I brought home a kitten so small, I had to train my dog to go find it and bring it to me.”

Maddie told Kimmy, “Go get the kitten. Go get the baby.”

dog with a cat

TikTok/@maddie22344

Kimmy picked up the kitten in her mouth and brought it to Maddie.

The caption reads, “A little back story: This little kitten came into our family at probably 2 weeks old. We bottle fed her every 3 hours. Kept her warm and her and Kimmy bonded immediately! We don’t deserve dogs.”

dog with a cat

TikTok/@maddie22344

Take a look at the video.

@maddie22344

A little back story: This little kitten came into our family at probably 2 weeks old. We bottle fed her every 3 hours. Kept her warm and her and Kimmy bonded immediately! We don’t deserve dogs 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 #dogsoftiktok #dog #catsoftiktok #cat #cute #animallover #funny #fyp

♬ A Dog’s Purpose – Rachel Portman

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 11.55.24 AM One Dog Learned an Adorable New Job Involving the Family’s Tiny Kitten

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 11.56.00 AM One Dog Learned an Adorable New Job Involving the Family’s Tiny Kitten

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 11.56.15 AM One Dog Learned an Adorable New Job Involving the Family’s Tiny Kitten

What an adorable moment caught on video!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter