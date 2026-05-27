May 27, 2026 at 3:23 am

Wheelchair User Questions Friendship After Best Friend Makes Offensive Comment About Disability

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman in wheelchair sitting by the window

Pexels/Reddit

Most people don’t realize how much their offhand comments reveal about how they actually see the world.

A full-time wheelchair user found that out the hard way during what started as a deep, honest conversation with her best friend. Her friend didn’t mean to be cruel, but she made it pretty clear that she saw disability as a life essentially over — while sitting across from someone living that exact life.

Later, through text, woman tried to push back, offered perspective, and explained how much your outlook changes when you actually go through something like this.

Her friend wasn’t interested in hearing any of it. So when she left the messages on read, the silence said everything.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting irritated at my friend for saying her life would be over if she became disabled?

I was born with cerebral palsy, and I’m a full-time wheelchair user.

I was having a conversation with my best friend about it, since we often have deep conversations about subjects like that.

Then her friend said something pretty hurtful.

She went on to say that if she became disabled, her life would be practically over, as she couldn’t do the things she does now.

Well, on one hand, I get it.

She’s a dancer, she loves to draw, and if she had an accident that affected her motor skills, then yes, it would be more of a challenge.

But she feels like her friend’s comment was still offensive to people who already have disabilities.

I went on to say that I get where she’s coming from, but there are adaptations that can help us achieve what we want, and she wasn’t hearing any of it.

I also tried to explain how perspective changes when you go through something like this, so she wouldn’t think as she does now.

I think the reason why I got irritated was that she knows I’m disabled.

She feels like her friend somehow thinks less of her now.

She knows I’m working really hard to get my degree and achieve as much as I can given my circumstances, but to her, it’s worthless because my life should be over.

I’m not sure if I’m overthinking it, but it just felt like if she doesn’t see the value of continuing to do things despite disability, she doesn’t see the value in what I’m doing right now.

She left my messages on seen, so I think she sensed the irritation that I was feeling.

And now I feel horrible — AITA for feeling irritated?

When your friend says something hurtful, it’s only natural to feel stung.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s possible she’s reading a bit too much into what her friend is saying.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 12.03.33 PM Wheelchair User Questions Friendship After Best Friend Makes Offensive Comment About Disability

At the end of the day, what her friend said was factually true.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 12.04.23 PM Wheelchair User Questions Friendship After Best Friend Makes Offensive Comment About Disability

Maybe bad communication is to blame.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 12.05.11 PM Wheelchair User Questions Friendship After Best Friend Makes Offensive Comment About Disability

This commenter also sees both sides.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 12.05.44 PM Wheelchair User Questions Friendship After Best Friend Makes Offensive Comment About Disability

Redditors made some good points here. When you have a personal stake in something like a disability, it can be hard to interpret other people’s words objectively — especially the people close to you.

While what her best friend said was essentially true, she still needs to know her audience. And at that time, at that moment, this just wasn’t the right audience.

Clearly these two friends have a lot of work to do when it comes to communication. Her friend can start with not leaving her texts on read.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter