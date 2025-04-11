His Sister Refuses To Invite His Girlfriend Over A Year-Old Misunderstanding, So He Asks For A $2500 Wedding Contribution

There’s nothing more frustrating than someone taking a harmless comment out of context and then holding a grudge like it was personal.

What would you do if your sister refused to invite your long-term girlfriend to her wedding, which you’re helping pay for, because of an old misunderstanding?

Would you go along with it to appease your sister?

Or would you back your partner and take your support off the table?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what he’s dealing with.

AITAH: i asked for the money back that i gave to my sister for her wedding because she’s not inviting my girlfriend. I am 28M, my sister is 25F, and GF is 26F. My sister is getting married in 2 months, and she always wanted a specific kind of wedding, which does cost a bit more than she can afford. I am earning well, and I don’t mind helping her out. Now the relationship between my sister and my GF is not good. I have been dating my GF for the past 2 years, and I love her. I’m pretty sure she’s the one I’m gonna marry, and very soon. My girlfriend is very sweet and shy, but a year ago, when she and my sis met, they got into a kind of mutual understanding. My girlfriend and sister were talking about skin care, which is almost like a hobby for my sis; she loves that and makeup.

The GF and sister are two different types of people.

My GF is a simple skin routine girl and never wears makeup, but she isn’t the kind to shame the women who do wear that stuff, I can assure you that. So they were both just talking, and my sister said something like, “I literally spent my entire month’s salary on (some product IDK the name of, but it was very expensive).” My GF was visibly surprised and said, “Wow, that’s a lot for one product!” My sister was hurt by this and felt like my girlfriend was shaming her.

He wasn’t there, but did hear both sides.

Now, I wasn’t there when this conversation happened, and they both have given me their versions. This was a year ago, and since then, my sister has always disliked her and hasn’t talked to her much again. However, I really wasn’t expecting her to go as far as not inviting her to the wedding. My sister is making an excuse that she’s not inviting her because she isn’t part of the family yet. My GF is kinda hurt because she tried many times to make amends, but my sister never moves on (she’s a bit stubborn). I told my sis that if she doesn’t want my GF there, then I won’t attend either, and I would like the money back, too. The money was around 2500$. Now my sister is also upset and crying to our parents. AITA?

His sister is being petty and completely unreasonable, so until she changes, she deserves no help.

