Man Sells Taylor Swift Tickets After Catching His Girlfriend Cheating, But She Claims He “Ruined Her Dream” And Turns Their Friends Against Him

Nothing stings more than planning a surprise for someone, only to find out they’ve been betraying you behind your back.

So, what would you do if you spent hundreds on a once-in-a-lifetime gift for your partner, only to catch them sneaking around with someone else?

Would you still let them enjoy the experience?

Or would you take back what they no longer deserve?

In the following story, one man decides to sell the Taylor Swift tickets he bought for his girlfriend after discovering she’d been cheating.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITAH For selling my Taylor Swift tickets after my GF cheated? A few months back, I (27M) won some money on Stake and decided to surprise my girlfriend (25F) with Taylor Swift tickets for her Vancouver show. She’s been a massive Swiftie since forever, and I knew this would mean the world to her. I spent around $800 on two really good seats. Last week, I discovered she’d been secretly meeting up with her “work friend” for months. I found out because she accidentally left her Instagram DMs open on my laptop (she’d been using it to print something), and I saw weeks of flirty messages and plans to meet up. When I confronted her, she tried to deny it at first, but eventually admitted they’d kissed several times and had been having an emotional affair. I was devastated.

Knowing he wasn’t going, he made other plans for the tickets.

These tickets were meant to be a special experience for us, and I couldn’t stomach the thought of taking her after this betrayal. Rather than let them go to waste, I decided to sell them. Given how insane the Taylor Swift ticket market is right now, I managed to sell them for $2,400 – triple what I paid. When she found out I sold the tickets, she completely lost it. She’s been blowing up my phone, calling me petty and cruel, saying I “ruined her dream” and that the tickets were a “gift” so they belonged to her. Her friends are also messaging me, saying I’m an awful person for using the tickets to hurt her. I feel like I had every right to sell the tickets I bought with my own money, especially after what she did. But she’s making me feel like I took things too far. AITA?

Eek! She really messed things up for herself.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about his decision.

This person thinks making a profit is great.

Here’s someone against price-gouging concert tickets.

That about sums it up.

As this person points out, she brought it on herself.

They were his tickets!

Therefore, he had the last say about what happened to them.

Maybe next time she’ll be loyal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.