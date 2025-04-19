Neighbors Complained About Construction Noise, But This Homeowner Let The Contractor Start Even Earlier Instead Of Playing Nice

Some people just can’t be satisfied, no matter how considerate you try to be.

So, what would you do if you went out of your way to accommodate your neighbors during a noisy home project, only for them to complain anyway?

Would you bend over backward to please everyone?

Or would you decide it’s time to stop trying?

In the following story, one homeowner finds themselves in this very predicament.

Here’s the full story.

No Problem! I recently had some construction work done, and the contractor insisted on starting “at the crack of dawn.” Around here, that’s about 06:00. Out of respect for my neighbors—some of whom may have still been asleep—and the goodness of my heart, I asked the contractor if the work could start no sooner than 08:00. “No problem,” he said. A few days later, some neighbors complained that the work was interrupting their kids’ afternoon naps. They also said that if this continued, they would sic the cops on me.

“No problem”, I said.

Trying to appease everyone, he made the change.

I told the contractor that he could go back to starting and ending the work at the original times, which were 2 hours earlier, out of consideration for the kids’ nap time. “No problem”, he said. The next day, the same neighbors were at my door complaining that the work had woken them up.

The complaints became too much, so he had to threaten a lawyer.

Before they could get really revved up about it, I told them that a legally-binding contract was in effect, that all the permits and plans had been approved and notarized, and that my lawyers were standing by to handle any further harassment.

“Uh… er… no problem”, they said. The construction was completed ahead of schedule, so I threw a party to celebrate. Those neighbors weren’t invited. No problem.

Wow! Obviously, they can’t make up their minds.

Those neighbors sound miserable.

People like this are hard to deal with because they never know what they want at any given moment.

