Woman Pays for Airbnb, but Boyfriend Sends Money Elsewhere Instead of Paying Her Back

Imagine being in a long-distance relationship with someone. If they flew out to visit you and you paid for an Airbnb for them to stay at, would you be happy to pay the bill or want them to pay you back?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and her boyfriend told her he’d pay her back. She believed and kind of still believes him; however, time keeps passing, and he still hasn’t paid her back.

He claims that his circumstances have changed, but that doesn’t change the fact that she could really use the money he owes her.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting, or if she’s right to consider breaking up with him over the money.

Keep reading to find out why he hasn’t paid her back yet, and see if you think she should keep waiting or not.

My partner (26M) owes me (23F) money. I’m considering ending things with them but AIO. We met on hinge in June while I was working in a new city. It was supposed to be a summer fling but we continued to text and call daily after I left the city. (I was lonely so enjoyed the companionship). It seemed our relationship was becoming sort of long distance and I did not want that. I told him I value relationships where effort is made to see each other in person. I thought this would be the end of our relationship, but he flew out the country to see me in September. Because I was living with family, we agreed to have me pay for an AirBnb that we could share together and he would reimburse me in October when he gets paid for his projects.

She still hasn’t gotten the money back.

It’s now November and he’s promised to pay me back in December. He says that his situation has changed and he’s now financially responsible for his mother and sister as his parents are going through a divorce. When I went to visit him in October, I fronted most of my expenses (no issues there) cus he made it clear that he wouldn’t be able to pay for much. We had to sneak around his family home as he’s been having issues with his father in the mist of the divorce.

She wants her money back.

When he mentions sending all his money to his sister and mom I feel like he’s not thinking of me. I haven’t had consistent work and I keep thinking about how the money I used for the AirBnb could go towards getting gifts for my family this holiday season. I understand his obligation to his mother and sister but am I overreacting in thinking it unfair he sends all his money to his mom and sister when he’s in debt to me?

She needs to tell him that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks she should break up with him.

Another person points out why she’s not overreacting.

Here’s a suggestion to sue him.

Another person suggests giving him a similar excuse.

I don’t think he’s ever going to pay her back. She’ll probably have to accept that.

She could have an honest conversation with him about the money and how much she needs it back. She could tell him how it makes her feel when he chooses to help his family instead of paying her back. She could tell him she’s thinking about breaking up with him if he can’t pay her back…and see what he says.

Maybe he would pay her back right away. Maybe he would continue to make excuses. Maybe he would break up with her, but if she’s considering breaking up with him anyway, there’s no harm done.