O’Reilly Auto Parts Customer Saw Something On The Shelf That Wasn’t For Cars… It Was For Humans

With the rise of gargantuation super stores like Walmart and Amazon, the era of the specialized shop may be coming to an end.

Maybe that’s why this auto shop is diversifying?

I don’t know, but I’m perplexed by this video from TikTok user @grumpy925:

His commentary is succinct as he examines the aisles.

“They got body wash…”

“At O’Reilly’s?”

“The ****?”

They’ve got all kinds of stuff!

You really gotta know your stuff to use it.

Maybe it’s a perk?

You dirty, dirty boy.

Apparently that IS the reason. It’s body wash specifically formulated for people who get real greasy at work.

Or maybe it just smells like trucks.

