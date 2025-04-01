Pregnant Woman Was Sick In The Hospital, But When Her Mother Kept Calling For Updates On Her Condition, She Told Her Mother To Stop Calling

It’s natural for parents to be concerned about their children, but when they become obsessive, it’s a completely different ball game!

How would you react if you weren’t feeling well but your mom kept calling you for updates on your health? Would you happily answer the phone or want to be left alone?

Find out how this pregnant woman dealt with her mother when her mother wouldn’t stop calling.

AITAH for telling my mum she’s not my next of kin after she kept calling the hospital demanding my medical information? I (27F) am currently 35 weeks pregnant and was admitted to the hospital due to complications from Covid. I have WPW (Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome), which has caused frequent tachycardia episodes, so I was transferred from my small-town hospital to a larger one for better monitoring. My mum, who has a mild cognitive disability due to a previous brain aneurysm and strokes, has been very worried, which I understand.

However, she has been calling the hospital behind my back, demanding updates because she’s my mother. The hospital has refused to give her information since she is not my next of kin. My partner is. I have been updating her whenever I actually have something to update. A lot of this hospital stay has just been monitoring, so there hasn’t been much progress to report.

At one point, she called while I was speaking with the doctor, so I ignored it. Not long after, I found out she had called the hospital again, insisting they tell her what was going on. When I called her back an hour later after my check-ups were done, I calmly told her that calling the hospital was pointless because they won’t give her information. She got upset and said, “They should because I’m your mother.” I explained that my partner is my next of kin because he and I have discussed my medical wishes, and he is physically able to be here for me. She lives 1.5 hours away and cannot drive due to her condition.

She did not take this well and started yelling and getting emotional, saying things like, “I’ve been awake all night worried about you. This is really stressful for me. You don’t understand how I feel. I’m so worried about you. I’m sorry that I care about you” I have explained my condition to her multiple times, how it affects me, how it impacts the baby, and that my episodes are being monitored. I reassured her that while this is serious, I am not in immediate danger and that my doctors are just being cautious because I’m pregnant.

It felt like she didn’t believe me or thought I was keeping information from her, almost like she wanted the situation to be more serious than it is. I was literally hooked up to a heart monitor and watched my heart rate spike into SVT because of how upset I was getting from this argument. I understand that she cares in her own way, but instead of focusing on me and my health, it felt like I had to calm her down while I was the one dealing with the actual medical issue.

For context, I do know she has trouble grasping certain concepts. I also know that she thrives off medical drama. She has faked falls, heart attacks, and injuries in the past because she is quite lonely and enjoys the attention when she’s in the hospital. So, AITAH?

I can understand that her mother is worried about her, but giving her daughter space sounds like the best way to help right now.

This user thinks the husband can take care of all the external stuff.

This user suggests putting someone in the family in charge of the mother's behavior.

This user suggests blocking the mom temporarily to have some mental peace.

This user offers a suggestion.

This user knows that she needs to focus on herself and her baby instead of the mother.

Her mom’s concern is making the situation worse.

