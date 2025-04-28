She Didn’t Know About The Lint Trap In The Back of Her Dryer, And It Was Taking Three Entire Hours To Dry A Load

Hey when was the last time you cleaned the lint trap in your dryer?

No, not that one, the other one.

The secret one.

The one in this video from TikTok user @lintawayductcleaning:

“So you’re telling me you never clean this?” says the man to his customer.

“I did not know this was a thing,” she replies.

“How long was it taking your clothes to dry?”

“Like, three hours.”

“Oh, my goodness.”

@lintawayductcleaning It was taking THREE HOURS to Dry Clothes! The Lint Trap had NEVER been Cleaned 😱🔥 ♬ original sound – Lint Away Duct Cleaning

Apparently some have TWO? And you don’t know where they might be?

Run for it!

Fear is good.

That’s full-on furniture.

I GOTTA check mine now.

Better check yours, too.

