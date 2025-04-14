April 14, 2025 at 2:49 pm

She Found Out “Bookworms” In Used Books Were A Real Danger, And Now She Takes This Precaution Every Time

Mrs. Yang with some second-hand books

The term “bookworm” typically means a person who reads quite a lot.

But there IS an actual bug that goes by that name.

Actually, there are several, none of which are worms.

But some beetles, moths, cockroaches, ants, etc, and – importantly – their larvae – will bore through the pages of a book, causing irreversible damage.

Look at this video by TikTok user @them_yangs:

“One time I saw a girl on here get thrifted books, and the books had bookworms in them,” she begins,

“And she didn’t know and she put them with the rest of her books and they just like tore through all of them.”

“And I saw somebody said that the way you get rid of them is by freezing your books. And from then on I’ve been paranoid, so whenever I get thrifted books – and I found two today – I always freeze them.”

“Usually freeze them for 24 hours. I just put each one in a ziploc bag and then I stick it in the freezer. Anything living in these will no longer be living by the time I get them tomorrow.

“I may be paranoid but I am not losing my books.”

Did you know book worms are REAL?! #booktok #blackgirlsread #bookish #blackbooktok

Again, they’re not a specific species, but they are real.

2025 03 23 00 53 41 She Found Out Bookworms In Used Books Were A Real Danger, And Now She Takes This Precaution Every Time

Gotta watch out for those alt books, too.

2025 03 23 00 53 55 She Found Out Bookworms In Used Books Were A Real Danger, And Now She Takes This Precaution Every Time

This burn is absolutely amazing.

2025 03 23 00 54 12 She Found Out Bookworms In Used Books Were A Real Danger, And Now She Takes This Precaution Every Time

That’s why your libraries are like that.

2025 03 23 00 54 32 She Found Out Bookworms In Used Books Were A Real Danger, And Now She Takes This Precaution Every Time

Don’t let ANYBODY or ANYTHING make you lose your books!

