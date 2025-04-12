April 12, 2025 at 8:49 am

She Ordered Some Things From Depop, And Then A Smashed Eggo Package Showed Up

by Ben Auxier

These days, we get just about everything delivered.

But that has its downsides.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @_lizzieemrickk:

“Thank God my Depop order came!” reads the caption.

We see a family pack of Eggo waffles on the counter, with a hand covering the shipping address.

Of course, Depop doesn’t delivery food – it’s a place where people can buy and sell clothing.

This appears to just be a creative choice of boxing.

But then we see the damage.

The whole box is smashed up.

@_lizzieemrickk

atleast my jeans were cute 😂 #fyp #depop

♬ admire the perc – !

People try all kinds of things with this service.

2025 03 23 01 07 02 She Ordered Some Things From Depop, And Then A Smashed Eggo Package Showed Up

Eggo wanted in on the action:

2025 03 23 01 07 17 She Ordered Some Things From Depop, And Then A Smashed Eggo Package Showed Up

Hey, this is what we’re supposed to do!

2025 03 23 01 07 30 She Ordered Some Things From Depop, And Then A Smashed Eggo Package Showed Up

It’s in the bag.

2025 03 23 01 07 47 She Ordered Some Things From Depop, And Then A Smashed Eggo Package Showed Up

You get all kinds.

2025 03 23 01 08 04 She Ordered Some Things From Depop, And Then A Smashed Eggo Package Showed Up

Talk about dressing like a snack.

