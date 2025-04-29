She Prepared Cookies For Charity, But Then Her Husband Ate Them All And Lied About It

Mistakes are bound to happen in marriages, but when one party crosses a line without a second thought, it’s a recipe for disaster.

When her husband’s late night cookie raid left her empty-handed for a charity function, she was left questioning how to move forward.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for yelling at my husband for eating the cookies I baked for charity? My (25F) husband (27M) loves food. He gets McDonald’s for lunch almost every workday. I personally don’t agree with his unhealthy lifestyle, but I have dealt with it for the 3 years we have been together.

She had carefully been baking for an event.

Last night, I baked a batch of cookies for a charity at a homeless shelter. After they were finished, I put them in a bag and refrigerated them. I went to bed right after, planning on dropping them off before I headed to work.

But that’s when her husband’s food habits started really causing trouble.

I woke up this morning and looked in the fridge to find that half of the cookies were gone. I saw crumbs all over the counter and floor that weren’t there before. My husband woke up right before I left and came into the kitchen to get a glass of water.

When she confronted him, he refused to own up for it.

I started asking questions, and he denied it. This isn’t the first time this had happened, but it is the most serious incident.

Somehow or another, she was the one left feeling guilty.

I feel bad for yelling now that I am at work on my break.

I tried calling him before writing this, but he won’t answer. I texted him 20 minutes ago, and he still hasn’t answered. Should I apologize for yelling? AITA?

This seems like a troubling pattern that needs to be addressed head on.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions.

This commenter suspects some serious issues may be at play here.

This is about control — or lack thereof.

The wrong person is apologizing here.

It sounds like the husband knew full well that what he was doing was wrong.

The cookies crumbled, and so did a sense of trust between this couple.

This guy needs professional help.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.