Shopper Tried To Get Some Capri Sun, But When She Saw What They Were Selling For She Was Shook
by Ben Auxier
It’s official: everything is expensive now.
There used to be cheap stuff, moderate stuff, and expensive stuff.
Now it’s all just expensive.
Need proof?
Check out this video from TikTok user @oh****gotti:
“Are you telling me one of these is 99 cents?” she asks, pointing to a shelf with some individual pouches of Capri Sun.
“One, out the box, is 99 cents.”
The price is pretty clear. The feeling of doom is, too.
@ohdamngotti
Wtfff😂 #fyp
Is this the result of some shoplifting?
And won’t it just lead to MORE shoplifting?
This is a SALE?!
The math isn’t mathing.
I have an unquenchable thirst for affordable stuff.
So I guess buy it in the 10 pack.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · Capri Sun, chicken wars on tiktok, money, shopping, shrinkflation, tiktok, top, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.