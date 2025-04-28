April 28, 2025 at 4:48 am

Shopper Tried To Get Some Capri Sun, But When She Saw What They Were Selling For She Was Shook

It’s official: everything is expensive now.

There used to be cheap stuff, moderate stuff, and expensive stuff.

Now it’s all just expensive.

Need proof?

Check out this video from TikTok user @oh****gotti:

“Are you telling me one of these is 99 cents?” she asks, pointing to a shelf with some individual pouches of Capri Sun.

“One, out the box, is 99 cents.”

The price is pretty clear. The feeling of doom is, too.

Is this the result of some shoplifting?

And won’t it just lead to MORE shoplifting?

This is a SALE?!

The math isn’t mathing.

I have an unquenchable thirst for affordable stuff.

So I guess buy it in the 10 pack.

