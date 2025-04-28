Teen Played In A Volleyball Match The Morning Of Her Sister’s Wedding, And Now She’s Being Blamed For Stealing The Spotlight

Even when you try to stay in the background, some people think anything that shines on you takes the spotlight off them.

So, what would you do if your sibling accused you of stealing attention on their wedding day, just because you played in a sports match that morning?

Would you ignore the accusations?

Or would you try to explain what happened?

In the following story, one sister finds herself unexpectedly dealing with this very scenario.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for playing volleyball in the day of my sister’s wedding? I’m (18F) on my school’s volleyball team, and we had a match scheduled for the day of my sister’s (24F) wedding. The game was early in the morning, and the wedding would be at night, so there would be no conflict. Anyway, some relatives of ours who were in town just for the wedding heard me talking about the match and chose to go. It was their own decision; I only mentioned the game but didn’t invite anybody personally. After the game, I came home. My team had won, and I was excited. Some of our relatives were asking me about the team, whether I plan to continue playing when I’m in college, etc.

As soon as she saw her sister, she knew something was wrong.

My sister was already there – she chose our parents’ place as her HQ – and I could instantly tell she looked upset. When we were alone, I asked her what the problem was (I thought something was wrong with the wedding planning at first). She went off on me about how this was supposed to be her day, and I made it all about me when I chose to play and when I told our family about it.

She tried to explain herself, but her sister said it wasn’t the right time.

I told her I can’t control other people’s reactions and that I didn’t insist that anyone come, but she was still upset. We couldn’t continue the conversation because she was about to get her hair and makeup done. We get to her wedding, and of course, she had other things on her mind. But after the ceremony, I went to hug her and her husband during the party, and I told her briefly, ‘I still want to talk to you about today, ‘ but she just said, ‘Now is not the time.’ And that’s where we are now, we didn’t talk any further. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see the sister’s side, but she may be overreacting.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person thinks she’s wrong for her actions.

Here’s someone who sees both sides.

According to this person, she put herself in the wrong in the end.

This person thinks part of the story is missing.

Talk about terrible timing!

She should’ve known better than to bring it up to her sister at the wedding party.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.