Teenager Is Scared Of Dogs, But Has To Walk Through A Field With Unleashed Dogs To Get To School. Now Her Dog Owner Friend Is Twisting Her Words To Play Victim To Their Friends.

Not everyone likes dogs. In fact, some people are very scared of dogs.

While many dogs may be friendly, that doesn’t mean that everyone has to like them.

In today’s story, one friend loves her dog as much as she would love a person, and another friend is scared of dogs.

Now they’re arguing about dogs, leashes and feelings.

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong in this story.

AITAH for telling my friend that her dogs happiness doesn’t take priority over other peoples comfort? My friend (16) and I (also 16) have been friends for a while, and I like her, but we recently got into an argument about dogs being unleashed. I live far from school and have to walk, so I found a shortcut through a big field near a community center. The field is huge—sometimes people play basketball there or have picnics—but to get to school, I have to take the stairs on the far side.

She’s scared of dogs.

A lot of people bring their dogs there, and many of them keep them leashed, which is fine. Unfortunately, some don’t, and I’ve been chased by dogs about four times. Most were friendly, but I’ve been terrified of dogs for years. Where I’m from, dogs aren’t kept as pets but as protectors, so seeing one run toward me freaks me out. I know I should stay calm, but I panic and don’t have time to think, so I end up running—which, of course, makes them chase me.

She shares a specific experience that she found creepy.

One time, a man, probably in his 50s, stopped me to talk about his dog for nearly eight minutes in the dark. I had stayed after school, and his dog was barking and sniffing me the entire time. I was really annoyed because he had a leash in his hand but didn’t use it, and I was also creeped out by the man himself. A few minutes later, my friend called me, and I ranted to her about how much I hate unleashed dogs in the field.

She argued with her friend about unleashed dogs.

She told me I was overreacting and that dogs deserve to be happy and run around just like children. I told her they’re still animals and can harm people. But she called me a scaredy-cat and said I shouldn’t be bothered by dogs being happy. Then, she admitted she lets her own big dog run unleashed. I told her that just because she loves dogs, including hers, doesn’t mean her dog’s happiness should take priority over other people’s comfort and safety.

Her friend twisted her words when talking to their other friends.

She lost it on me for insinuating that her dog doesn’t matter as much as people’s feelings and said he’s important to her, so I shouldn’t say that. I told her an unleashed dog can hurt people, but she hung up. Later, she told our other friends that I said her dog isn’t important, and now people are texting me, saying I was insensitive because she got the dog after her brother’s death and that he means a lot to her. They think I should apologize. I don’t think I was in the wrong, but what do you guys think?

She doesn’t need to apologize.

This might be a situation where they just need to agree to disagree.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Is there another way she could walk to school?

Dogs can be aggressive.

Not all dogs are well behaved.

This dog owner keeps their dog on a leash.

Everyone has the right to their own opinion.

Her feelings are valid.

It’s not easy not loving dogs.

