Their Opponents Hurled Insults At Their Teammate, But One Football Team Fought Back To Keep Them Off The Field For Good
In high school football, rivalries are expected, but there’s a difference between playing rough and playing dirty.
After one teammate was targeted with vicious insults, his team set their sights on justice, one play at a time.
Football teams really are a family
Currently, I’m 19, in college, living on my own.
I consider myself pretty progressive, so I’m also very passionate about injustice. (AKA I tend to go overboard in my reactions to people being jerks.)
Back when I was in Grade 11, about 16, I was on the senior football team.
We weren’t the best but had some really great players and coaches.
In my city, about two hours from Toronto.
On my team, it was mainly a bunch of white guys, but we had a few Native people and one Black guy on our team, who we’ll call Mr. Supernice because he was genuinely the nicest person I’ve ever met.
This game, they would be playing against a team who would later prove to be trouble.
On this day, we were playing against a school that wasn’t a big rival or anything, but they were definitely a more rural school.
(They had a “drive your tractor to school day” kind of rural.)
I was sidelined this game because I had a concussion earlier in the season, but obviously, I came with the team and wore my jersey to support them.
But then, something out of the ordinary happened.
They were just getting torn up by our team, and after our fifth touchdown, we were getting ready for the point after touchdown (PAT) when Supernice called a timeout and sprinted to our sideline.
He took off his helmet and was trying very hard to suppress tears while explaining to our coach that a couple of the opposing players were taunting him with truly horrible statements that I won’t dare to repeat.
We tried talking to the refs to get the players kicked from the game, but they didn’t do anything.
Their cruelty continued without intervention.
So the taunting continued until we scored another touchdown — Supernice actually scored it — and we all heard this one guy loudly exclaim, “It shouldn’t even count.” A massive brawl ensued, ultimately leading to the end of the game.
A month later, we were in the playoffs, and the first team we were up against was those jerks.
So it became clear the team would have to take matters into their own hands.
One night after practice, the coach’s son asked if all the players could stay late to do some “extra practice.”
Coach agreed and gave him the keys to lock up the equipment and field after we were done.
Instead of more drills or play studying, we all gathered in the locker room and began planning our revenge.
It took a couple of hours before we had something we all agreed on — some good old proper revenge.
When the next opportunity came, they were ready to strike.
Game day arrived, and everyone was beyond pumped up.
We were hollering, screaming along to music, just getting completely amped up.
We got to their field, and we were instantly on the lookout for 27, 98, and 64.
These were the main instigators and our targets.
Aside from being jerks, they were admittedly the best players on their team, but that didn’t matter to us at all.
27 was the running back, 98 was the center, and 64 was a defensive tackle.
I was a nose/left guard on defense, so my target, along with four other teammates, was 98.
They began systematically executing their plan.
On our first defensive play of the game, all five of us went right for 98.
I went low for his legs, the guy to my right went for the torso, and the three linebackers behind us “fell” onto this guy.
One down, two to go.
Coach was VERY ticked at us.
He preferred to play fair, which is understandable, so he pulled me and one of the linebackers for the first half since we only had so many backups.
On to the next one!
Now, 27.
In the second quarter, our defense was on again.
We heard them call an audible (change in offensive play) that we were hoping they would call.
It was a pitch to the left, which meant 27 was getting the ball.
Supernice called out, “BLACK 27, BLACK 27,” and everyone shifted to the left.
The play started, and sure enough, they ran the pitch.
Two linebackers had 27 in their sights, and he had nowhere to go.
However, Supernice was right behind them, so when 27 went to juke the two guys, he flung himself directly into Supernice’s path.
27 got sent flying a good three feet in the air and landed on his head.
Out cold.
Perfectly legal tackle.
Now on to the final phase of the plan
Two down, one to go.
Fourth quarter of the game, once again demolishing the jerks.
Our offense stepped onto the field.
The biggest guy on our team was 6’3″ and damn near 400 pounds of meat and muscle.
We put him in at running back.
He ended up being the perfect choice to take down the final opponent.
Instantly, everyone at the game knew he was going to get the ball, seeing as he usually played on the line.
Funny enough, he was usually right on 64.
The guy taking his place was 5’7″ and pushing 190 — not particularly a lineman.
The play started, and the ball was handed to our massive man.
The guy “blocking” 64 instantly pulled back, letting him through.
Massive man proceeded to blow this guy up and, instead of easily continuing to run, just dropped his legs and landed elbow-first on 64.
He was out.
Three down.
It would seem their revenge even made lasting impact.
We won the game and ended up losing in the semifinals.
Maybe it was karma for targeting those guys, who knows?
But next year when we played those jerks, there were three glaring gaps in their lineup.
Some lessons are taught in the classroom, but this one was taught in the end zone.
What did Reddit have to say?
It makes perfect sense to this commenter how close he felt to his other teammates.
This revenge was executed with surgical precision!
Even the coach has to give it up to his team for working so well together to defend one of their own.
Usually tackling someone would be off limits, but on the field, everything goes.
Their opponents may have walked on the field as bullies, but they walked off as cautionary tales.
This revenge was strategic, brutal and perfectly executed.
