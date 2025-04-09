They Took Bereavement Leave After A Family Member’s Demise, But Their Father Gave Them A Hard Time About It

Man, talk about getting a hard time from your own dad…

AITA for taking bereavement leave? “In February of 2022 (I would’ve been freshly 21 at the time), my great-grandma on my mom’s side very suddenly passed of a stroke. We knew she wasn’t long for this world; she was 91 and had dementia, but she had seemed so happy and chipper the day before. It came out of nowhere; my mom woke me up on a Saturday morning to tell me she was going to visit great-grandma because she wasn’t feeling well. She was gone before my family even arrived. I was extremely close with my mom’s family growing up. My grandma watched me three days out of the week until I started pre-k, my mom constantly took me to family outings.

I wasn’t very close with my great-grandma when I was tiny, but when I became an older child/teenager we really started to bond. I would sleep over and she would make me zucchini bread, and tell me all about life when she was my age. My dad’s family is a different story. He didn’t take me to visit them often, but that’s honestly not a big contributor. They truly and honestly aren’t good people. They’re cruel to the children in their family (me included when I was little), they slander each other, they gossip, and they’re just cold. Mean people.

They talk horribly about my mom, and her family. They are my family too and I love them, but it’s kind of hard to get close to people like that. So, naturally, when my great-grandma passed away, I was devastated. I cried for days. I didn’t sleep. I became a zombie at work. Finally, one of my coworkers noticed I was moody and asked if everything was okay.

I told her my great-grandma had passed, and she immediately told me to take bereavement leave. My boss encouraged this as well, seeing as I was in no emotional position to focus on my work. So, my mom and I both took leave together. The second day we were home, my dad came storming in, mad as a hornet.

He went on to say that it was so wrong of us to take bereavement leave for someone who was old anyways. He mentioned how when his grandfather passed ten years prior, he still had to work, and it wasn’t fair. He berated my mom and I, said that I never cried that hard when HIS grandparents passed (yes, I did), and that I love my mom’s family more than his. I tried to tell him it wasn’t true; I just bonded with them more because mom took me to see them constantly. My dad goes “oh so it’s MY fault!” My mom told him that he was wrong for treating us that way, and he pointed to the sky and told us to ask God how right he is, and it was time to beg Him for forgiveness. I guess the question is, am I the ******* for not considering how my dad may have felt? My great grandpa on his side passed away when I was 11, and I don’t remember it very well, but maybe I should’ve taken it into consideration. I truly wasn’t thinking at the time.”

