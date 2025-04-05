Boyfriend Used The Joint Grocery Budget To “Accidentally” Buy A New Video Game, But Then Refused To Pay Back The Grocery Money

Sharing a budget can be hard in relationships, but if you communicate, you’ll be a step ahead of the pack.

In this story, a BF squanders the food money… and refuses to pay it back.

Let’s see what’s up with this.

AITAH for making my boyfriend pay me back after he ‘accidentally’ spent my grocery money on a video game? So, my (19F) boyfriend (21M) and I don’t live together, but we sometimes grab groceries together when I stay over. Last week, I gave him $50 in cash to pick up some basics while I was at work. Later, I asked for the receipt, and he got all weird about it.

Hmmm, sounds pretty sus…

Turns out, he ‘accidentally’ spent the money on a new game and said he’d cover the groceries next time.

Annnd that’s cuz it is. Way to blow the budget, bro.

I told him I wasn’t okay with that since that was my food budget for the week. He got defensive, saying it was an honest mistake, and I was ‘making a big deal over nothing.’ I said if it was no big deal, he could just give me the money back.

I mean, yeah. He misappropriated funds.

He refused, saying I should ‘let it go’ because he pays for things sometimes too (like, an occasional takeout meal). I ended up just leaving and buying my own groceries, but now he’s sulking and saying I overreacted.

AITAH?

What do you take on this reaction, over or under?

Let’s ask the comments what they think.

One person says… um… return policy much?

Someone else asks, was the game Grand Theft Girlfriend?

Another person calls a red flag on the field!

This user says, take your money and run.

One user cries deal breaker.

Maybe you can hate the player, and not just the (video) game.

But he’s obviously a liar in addition to his other issues.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.