College Student’s Family Expects Her To Do Everything When They Visit, But The Family Was Lost When They Skipped An Important Family Gathering

Stories like this make my blood boil…

I’m referring to ones about people who take advantage and gang up on one family member and put all their problems and needs on to them.

It’s infuriating!

That’s what this person has been dealing with, but they finally decided to take a stand.

Did they do anything wrong?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not going home during our semester break and letting my family deal with the mess they made? “I’m in my second year of college and transferred to a school 2–3 hours away from home, so I stay in a boarding house. After my mom passed away a year ago, I took over a lot of household responsibilities—cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping—because, well, someone had to. My older sister is a nursing student with a crazy schedule, my younger sister isn’t very independent, and my cousin (who moved in at my dad’s request) helps with cooking, but that’s about it.

They did all they could do…

At the start of the semester, before I left for school, I made sure the house was spotless. The laundry was done, the fridge was stocked with fruits, veggies, and meal-prepped food, and everything was in order. I figured they’d at least try to maintain it. But.… no. The first weekend I came back, the house was a disaster. Shoes scattered everywhere, dishes piling up, trash overflowing, unfinished takeout rotting in the fridge, and my meal-prepped food? Completely ignored. I was frustrated but cleaned it up anyway, thinking they were still adjusting.

Hey, guys…

I reminded them—nicely—to at least clean up after themselves not because I was a clean freak but because I want them to live in a clean and healthy environment as it was one of my regrets when my mom died from health complications and I deeply blamed myself. The next weekend? Same mess. And the weekend after that. At that point, I was done. Home was supposed to be a place where I could rest, not somewhere I had to play housekeeper after a long week. So I just… stopped going home. I made excuses—school projects, group hangouts, whatever it took. Then, semester break came. It was also a big religious holiday where we honor those who passed away, and family would be coming over. Normally, I’d be the one running around, making sure everything was clean and prepared.

Not this time!

But this time? I told them I had papers to finish and wouldn’t be coming home on time. In reality, I knew that if I wasn’t there, they would have to clean the house themselves. And sure enough, while I was away, I checked on our group chat and saw them absolutely panicking. They didn’t know where things went, struggled to buy all the food they needed, complained about not having space to prepare food because the table was too cluttered, and even ran out of clean plates. Honestly? I felt satisfied knowing they were struggling. I came home the day after the holiday to spend time with them and visit my mom’s grave. As expected, they hit me with, “Oh wow, how convenient that you couldn’t come home earlier.” But the house? It was cleaner than usual. Not perfect, but better. I know they’ll probably slip back into old habits, but at least now they’ve felt what it’s like to handle things without me. Maybe next time they’ll think twice before taking it all for granted. So, AITA for ditching them and making them clean up their own mess?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user said they’re NTA.

This individual chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And one Reddit user weighed in.

These folks needed to be taught a serious lesson!

I suppose it was time for a wake-up call.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.