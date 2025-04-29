Married Couple Hit It Big With A Winning Lottery Ticket, But Now The Money Is Driving A Wedge Between Them

Most of us have probably fantasized about winning the lottery.

But this story is a real cautionary tale… be careful what you wish for!

Let’s see where these winning numbers went wrong.

AITAH for telling my wife we either share our lotto winnings or we separate and I get half anyway? My wife and I are extremely fortunate to have won a decent amount of money from the Lotto recently. It wasn’t the top prize but it was enough to pay off our (sizeable) mortgage and still have some left over for vacations.

Sounds great, what’s the catch?

The mortgage was by far our biggest weekly cost and with that gone we could both comfortably cut our hours back at work to only school hours and spend some more time with our kids. This was always a daydream we spoke about when we bought lotto tickets, I assumed this is what we would both do.

You know what they say about assuming…

When we got the money and paid off our house, everything almost immediately turned bad. My wife started talking about how amazing it’s going to be finally not having to work anymore. I was blindsided by this.

Uh-oh. This wife has dollar signs in her eyes, but her partner sees things differently.

Even with the mortgage gone, we would still have to work at least school hours to keep our current standard of living, and on my salary alone things would be tight. I asked if she was serious and she said of course, it was her ticket and she gets to decide. This is BS because we both bought lotto tickets before and when we moved in together, we only bought one because two seemed like a waste of money.

Yeah those winnings should be shared, I think.

I tried to reason with her, say she could use some of the extra to take some unpaid leave here and there but she needs to keep her job. When I said, “if I’m only working school hours,” she absolutely flipped and started accusing me of being a gold digger and ruining this for her.

Uh…. what?

She said how she deserved it after working so much of her life etc. I asked her for a pause because I was honestly afraid. She’s never been like this before. The next few days we tried to have this conversation again but she didn’t budge an inch, and when she said, “Well it doesn’t matter now because I’m putting in my notice at work,” I lost it and told her I’m not going through with this. If she’s not going to share the winnings – which is under both of our names – I’ll divorce her and get half through the house and therefore half the winnings anyway.

Will she call his bluff?

This started another screaming match where she continued to call me a gold digger. I’m absolutely exhausted and lost, I feel like my wife has been replaced by an imposter. I would’ve preferred not winning if I knew this was going to happen. AITA?

Money can tear people apart, even if you don’t think it will happen to you.

What do our commenters think?

One user says, you want the good news or the bad news?

Someone else thinks wife’s got it backwards.

Another person says… does the wife know the meaning of marriage?

This person is like, Leave immediately!

One poster reminds us, this is not the 80s.

Lottery winnings sometimes feel like lottery losings.

That’s definitely the case here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.