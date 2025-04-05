April 5, 2025 at 2:49 pm

‘This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less.’ – A Car Salesman Talked About What He Thinks Is The Hardest Car To Sell

by Matthew Gilligan

car salesman said lincolns are hard to sell

TikTok/puyallupnissan

I’ve often wondered what happens to cars that never sell at dealerships.

Do they sit there forever?

Are they eventually junked for parts?

Those are questions for a different article, but today we are going to get some insight into what kind of cars don’t sell like hot cakes.

A salesman at a Nissan dealership posted a video on TikTok and got real with viewers about a type of car that’s hard to sell.

salesman thinks one type of car is hard to sell

TikTok/puyallupnissan

The man told viewers, “Let me show you the hardest brand for us to sell. There’s nothing wrong with this brand, they just seem to never sell.”

He said that cars are brought down to wholesale price after 45 days on the lot.

He showed viewers a Lincoln Nautilus and said, “This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less than a brand new one.”

cars for sale in at a dealership

TikTok/puyallupnissan

The salesman showed viewers the interior of the Nautilus. He opened the glove compartment and a receipt showed that the previous owner paid $66,000 for the vehicle.

He said, “You tell me why you think this is having a hard time selling. By the way, these people upgraded to a Nissan Rouge.”

car salesman said no one has been buying lincolns

TikTok/puyallupnissan

Here’s the video.

@puyallupnissan

#lincolnnautilus #nissanrogue

♬ original sound – Puyallup Nissan

And this is what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 5.16.45 PM This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less. A Car Salesman Talked About What He Thinks Is The Hardest Car To Sell

Another person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 5.17.10 PM This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less. A Car Salesman Talked About What He Thinks Is The Hardest Car To Sell

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 5.17.29 PM This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less. A Car Salesman Talked About What He Thinks Is The Hardest Car To Sell

He can’t move these cars at all!

