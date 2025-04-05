‘This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less.’ – A Car Salesman Talked About What He Thinks Is The Hardest Car To Sell

I’ve often wondered what happens to cars that never sell at dealerships.

Do they sit there forever?

Are they eventually junked for parts?

Those are questions for a different article, but today we are going to get some insight into what kind of cars don’t sell like hot cakes.

A salesman at a Nissan dealership posted a video on TikTok and got real with viewers about a type of car that’s hard to sell.

The man told viewers, “Let me show you the hardest brand for us to sell. There’s nothing wrong with this brand, they just seem to never sell.”

He said that cars are brought down to wholesale price after 45 days on the lot.

He showed viewers a Lincoln Nautilus and said, “This one’s at 39 days. It sells for 30% less than a brand new one.”

The salesman showed viewers the interior of the Nautilus. He opened the glove compartment and a receipt showed that the previous owner paid $66,000 for the vehicle.

He said, “You tell me why you think this is having a hard time selling. By the way, these people upgraded to a Nissan Rouge.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another person made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

He can’t move these cars at all!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.