Elderly Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Asking Another Tenant For Help, So They Finally Told Her To Leave Them Alone

A person took to the pages of Reddit to ask if they did anything wrong when they told their elderly neighbor they need to back off and stop asking for help.

AITA for ignoring/not helping my elderly neighbor? “Around a year and 8 months ago I moved in to the place I live now. It was in a quieter part of town and that was immediately noticeable as most of the other apartments were and are occupied by middle aged and old people (Between 35 and 90), so me being 25 when I moved in (27 now), I stood out. From the moment I moved in 2 people on my floor have pretty forcefully tried to get closer to me. One is a guy in his 60’s who can be a bit annoying but nothing horrible, it’s usually the sort if stuff where he always tries to rope you into endless conversations at the most inopportune moments and wont take the hint that you don’t have time.

But the other is a very old lady in her late 80’s and she is who this is about. From the moment I moved in she has pretty much been badgering me to help her do stuff and plays the guilt card if I say no. At first I was willing to help, especially when the pandemic broke out, but picking up groceries for her and bringing her, her mail quickly morphed into her trying to get me to fix her sinks, vacuum, make her dinner, wash her windows and when you say no she literally starts crying and throws a pity party. It’s worth adding that I work 60 hours a week to top it off. Because of that I stupidly agreed a few time and have became her designated caretaker in her mind.

Whenever I got home from work she’d literally be waiting at my door to start making her demands for today and after that happened I had enough. I told her to leave me alone a few times which worked for a few days before she’d go back at it. Since that did not work I now completely ignore her and don’t help her with anything, she often comes up to me in the hallways and I literally act like I don’t see her even if she is standing in front of me. Besides her throwing a few more pity parties as a result, this has solved the problem.

Recently someone knocked on my door, she introduced herself as the daughter of the old lady and she inquired why I stopped helping her mother. I told her what I said here and she said me not helping has resulted in her having to drive all the way over to help and begged me to go back to at least picking up her groceries again as it would take a massive chore away. I said no, she started crying and insisted. I closed my door at that point. The old lady still regularly tries to get me to help her but I keep ignoring her. When I told my grandma she called me a massive jerk as obviously this lady needs help and likes the company and told me to put her in that old ladies shoes. I admit it made me feel even worse about it.”

