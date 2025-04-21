Pizza Shop Employee Was Sick Of People Not Reading The Signs, So They Found An Odorous Way To Get Back At Them

It’s frustrating to work in the service industry and deal with disrespectful customers.

Maybe you should have read and obeyed the sign… Shortly after Covid hit, Dollar Tree was the only store left in town with hand sanitizer. It smelled like a mix of old tires and bad BO. It was horrendous!

I work for a pizza chain. We closed our lobby to customers and put a HUGE sign in the window asking customers to call us and we’d take their order over the phone or bring their existing order out to them. Customers would literally read the sign and come right in anyway, because it couldn’t possibly be meant for them!

So, being responsible and all, I made sure to supply said hand sanitizer solely for their use.

They would walk in and be like, “Yes, I’ll take a large hand.. (looks over and sees the hand sanitizer and puts some on) tossed pepperoni,” and just like 99% of us, they would sniff their hands right after putting it on.

They’d gag, forget what they were doing for a second and then compose themselves long enough to realize that they are actually being told to exit the lobby and call the store with their order.

All the while, randomly sniffing their hands and gagging all over again.

It was glorious! It especially made my heart happy if they asked to use the restroom first, to obviously wash their hands, and I got to tell them no. They were stuck with that god awful smell, and I like to think that they would not get a chance to wash it off before eating their pizza.

