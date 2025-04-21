She Can’t Stand Listening To Babies Cry, But Her Friend With A Newborn Was Insulted She Wanted To Get Her Own Place To Stay On Vacation

When going on vacation with friends, everyone will have their own desires and requirements.

What would you do if one of your friends was going to be bringing their newborn baby on the trip and you didn’t want to have to listen to it cry?

That is what the childless woman in this story was facing, so she said she would just get her own hotel room and now her friend is upset.

Check out the details and pick a side.

AITAH for not wanting to stay in the same place on vacation as a newborn? So to preface this I’m (37 F) childfree (CF) by choice. I’m not a baby person. I don’t really like the stage from newborn to 6-9 months. And even though I feel more comfortable around children when they get around the 1 year mark, I still don’t completely like dealing with them until they are 2-3 years old. Once they can start using the toilet, wiping themselves, and actually voicing what they want is about the time I’m actually fully comfortable being around them.

This seems understandable.

I’m not trying to be mean or anything but I hate crying, it’s like nails on a chalkboard to me (and not like in the motherly way of aww a baby is crying I have to try to make it better and that’s why I don’t like it. I say this because I’ve heard before it’s just “my natural womanly instincts” trying to get me to soothe it, but in a please shut it the heck up I want to puncture my eardrum so I don’t have to hear it kind of way. I understand that crying is the only way that newborns can communicate, but that doesn’t mean I want to be around for it. I have a friend group that goes on vacation together several times a year. There’s a milestone trip for one of my friends (We will call them Diva) and we were discussing that we need to get on booking something. Basically, I’m like the travel planner for our group. I told Diva that the reason I haven’t been as on top of this trip as I usually am is because I don’t know what type of housing to look for. See we were told 2 months ago that our friend Betty’s daughter (Abby) was pregnant and her due date was a month before our vacation date. I was told through Diva that Abby still planned on going with us.

I can’t blame them.

I said that we need to make sure because our other friend Rose, also CF, and I would want to get a different place if that was the case. There was also a car situation that needed to be discussed because of room for car seats etc. Rose and I wouldn’t be riding with them so that part didn’t really matter to us, but it was kind of the more pressing issue at the time so that was what was initially brought up (I wasn’t there for this). The car issue was seemingly worked out for the time being but a lot has went on personally with Betty the last two months, so no one has really brought any of it back up to her because we didn’t want to add to her chaos at the time. So, last night when it was brought up to me about finding a place, and I told Diva I didn’t know what to look for, I got asked what does that mean. I explained that I had already told them that if Abby and the baby are coming that Rose and I would stay at a different Airbnb. Diva said that I was going to be the one to tell them that. And of course I was like okay that’s fine, I didn’t say I wouldn’t. Then Diva got really mad and was like it this is going to cause problems. I responded calmly with why would it? I’m not saying anything bad to her, that she can’t go, I’m not saying I won’t go if they are going, I’m not saying I would never want to go stay under the same roof as them ever again on vacation because she’s having a child. What I am saying is that I don’t want to spend all this money to go on a vacation that I’m going to be miserable on. I go on vacation to relax, to catch up on sleep, to peacefully look at the ocean and hear the waves crashing and the seagulls chirping in the warm breeze. Not to be kept up by a crying newborn or to have to listen to one all day.

This seems very reasonable.

We would obviously meet up to do activities and to hang out, but staying at a vacation home with a newborn is not my idea of fun or relaxing. I then got told again that it’s going to cause a problem, and Diva did what they always do and shut down and didn’t say another word. Diva is closer to Betty so I’m guessing maybe it’s been casually mentioned or something and that’s why Diva is so adamant it would cause problems in the group. I spoke to Rose last night about it and we decided for the harmony of the group and to not add stress to Betty, we would just suck it up and deal with staying with them. But honestly, the more I’ve thought about the more angry I’ve gotten and have a problem that they have a problem that we would want to stay somewhere else. It’s not affecting them in the sense of the vacation would cost them more not to all stay together. It’s more likely it would be cheaper for them to stay together and us separate (it may be a bit more expensive for me and Rose but we don’t mind that) than all of us because of stipulations that Rose and I have about a room.

They shouldn’t be upset about this.

So, the only conclusion I’ve come to is that the problem is the reason why I want to stay somewhere different, and I don’t get why it should be a problem at all. And I know being CF I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. But I couldn’t imagine that I would want to go on 13 – 14 hour drive 1 month postpartum (don’t know yet if she will deliver natural or by c-section). Also I wouldn’t want to drag a baby out for that long of a drive. And Idk how well newborns do in a tropical climate and the sun but it just doesn’t seem like a good idea to me. But again, I’m not saying Abby and her new baby shouldn’t come, just that I don’t want to stay under the same roof. So, AITAH or is Betty and her people for taking it too personally. AITA?

People need to realize that not everyone wants to be around a child on vacation.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

This commenter says to get her own Air B&B.

This trip may be about taking care of the new mom.

This commenter doesn’t want to stay with a newborn either.

This person thinks it is weird to take a newborn on vacation.

This should not be an issue.

Her friends are being unreasonable.

If she wants to pay for her own place, let her.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.