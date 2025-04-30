Unruly Toddler Distracted A Student From Studying On The Train, But When The Student Showed Her Annoyance, The Mother Accused Her Of Being Rude

Public spaces come with unspoken rules, especially when it comes to personal space and shared quiet.

When one mother turned a train car seat into a makeshift playpen, one stressed student was moments away from blowing her top.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for ignoring a baby on the train? I was on the train yesterday traveling up to university as I had an important exam. I was super stressed out just trying to do my flashcards on my phone.

But the train ride was about to get even more stressful.

I was sitting at a four-seater (really quiet train) when this woman with a large buggy sat right across from me, effectively shutting me in. I thought it was weird because she knew I would have no space if she sat there. Obviously, I had practically no space, but only had 30 minutes of my journey left, so I just smiled at the toddler and kept doing my flashcards. Here’s where I may be the AH.

But this toddler didn’t make things easy for her.

The toddler kept moving about on the seats and screaming when I was just trying to focus. I even had my earphones in to try and block the noise so I could study. I, without even thinking about it, let out a sigh. I didn’t even mean it.

Incredibly, the mom shifts the blame to the student.

The mum looked at me and asked if I was bothering her. I said no, I’m just trying to focus. She then said I was strange for not even entertaining her child for the journey. I didn’t even say hello to him or anything. I could have given her a break.

The student couldn’t believe this was somehow her responsibility.

I was shocked by this because why am I, a stranger, meant to entertain your child? Just because you sat right next to me and blocked me in on a quiet train? It was so weird of her. I just nodded and went back to what I was doing because I had other things on my mind. AITA?

All aboard the guilt trip!

What did Reddit have to say?

What the mother should have done was take a hint from the exasperated sigh.

This mother’s expectations were way out of hand.

Social obligations go both ways, lady!

It takes some self awareness to understand that no one is going to like your kid near as much as you, especially strangers.

This mom needs to reevaluate her expectations of random strangers — and quick.

She was there to study, not play babysitter.

