April 12, 2025 at 10:47 am

‘What did y’all do?’ – A Traveller Took A Flight To The Atlanta Airport, But When She Got To Baggage Claim She Found Her Luggage Had Been Ruined

by Ben Auxier

There’s nothing worse than finding out you’re going to have to check the bag you thought you could you use as carry-on.

Well…there is SOMETHING worse.

Like what happened in this video from TikTok user @tinekeyounger:

“Atlanta airport,” she says, standing outside the terminal.

“I literally – what did y’all do?”

“Like, how is this possible?”

She showcases a rolling suitcase, but with the extending handle torn clean off.

“And then they broke my other one, and then broke the wheel of my parents’, and then lost one of my parents’.”

“I don’t know what they’re doing with this luggage.

They’re like, hammer throwing it or something.”

ATL airport I have a problem with you😭 and when I open this suitcase nothing inside better be broken

♬ original sound – Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥

Is it just the airport itself?

If this happens, you’d better act fast.

Maybe they just didn’t like the luggage.

Seriously, apparently it’s cursed.

Talk about emotional baggage.

