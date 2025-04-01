Woman Didn’t Like The Joke Her Husband’s Friend Made About Her Baby’s Paternity, So She Lashed Out And Said She Felt Disrespected

Some jokes can be a little too insensitive.

AITA for calling out my husband’s friend after he made inappropriate comments about my son’s paternity? I (23F) have been married to my husband, Alex (27M), for 2 years, and we have a 10-month-old son, Dylan. Alex has a friend named Mike (27M). They’ve been best friends since high school.

From my first encounter, I did not like Mike. He is really childish. He likes to be the center of attention, and he has a crude sense of humor. It’s like he never got out of his frat boy phase.

All of my husband’s friends are married or in long-term relationships. Whereas Mike has never been in a long-term relationship, and he has never brought any woman around. He has also made some weird comments toward me that made me uncomfortable.

My husband has a deep bond with Mike. They often go on hunting trips or have boys’ nights. I’ve never tried to keep my husband from hanging out with his friend, but I have limited my contact with Mike as much as possible since we’ve been together.

Mike came over to pick up my husband to go golfing. I was holding our baby when I answered the door. Mike greeted us at the door. He asked to hold my baby, and was cooing at him. Then he said, “Hey there, man! Come to papa.” And my husband and Mike started laughing.

A bit of background: I have brown hair and blue eyes, and my husband has black hair and brown eyes. Our son’s hair is coming in blonde, and he has blue eyes. Mike has blondish hair and blue eyes.

I was a bit caught off guard by it but ignored his comment. Mike then said, “He looks like me. Maybe he’s mine.” And my husband and Mike continued to laugh.

I was obviously not amused. I told Mike to hand me my son, and then I told him, “Not in a million years. And no woman with sense would want you.”

Neither my husband nor Mike laughed at my comment. And Mike just made a face before he and my husband left. Later, my husband told me I “took it too far” with Mike. He said Mike was just joking, but I made it personal.

I told him those comments were disrespectful to me. I’m his wife and the mother of this child. He then said it’s obviously not true, and he added that I shouldn’t be so upset when I know how Mike is.

