Woman Discovers A Fun Picture Setting On Her Roku TV, But Then Gets Unexpectedly Dragged

You heard about these “frame tvs?”

Their main gimmick is to look like a nice piece of hanging artwork on your wall when you’re not actively watching something on them.

They’re also generally super expensive.

But if you want to get the same basic effect on a budget, check out this video from TikTok user @meganelainegay:

“Okay, I have to tell someone about this. I’m sure a lot of people know, but I did not. If you are into interior design and you’ve been looking at a frame TV, then you have to see that there’s an app on the TV right there.

I don’t know if you can see it. It’s called backdrops, and I just noticed it today.”

“You can pick any picture. It’s free. And it looks like the frame TV artwork. And when you press power, watch.”

“You press power, and it says ‘opening backdrops.’ And then it dims the TV a little bit, and it puts this thing. I don’t know if you can see that, but it’s like, on my photo wall, which…excuse the mess. And I’m just so excited.”

A nice enough little bonus for free.

But still…there was dragging to be done.

Hard to take app advice when…

Was she just framed for bad taste?

Not the newest innovation.

Look, I’d never throw stones about decorating.

But you would very literally be better informed looking at a picture of a mountain than anything on Fox or Prager.

So maybe just stick to that.

