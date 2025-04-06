Woman Wanted to Mess With Her Ex As A Way To Get Back At Him, So She Left Him Mysterious But Delicious Gifts

For some people, breaking up with a partner needs closure.

Others prefer getting payback.

This woman wanted to get back at her ex in a unique and funny way, so she and her friend came up with a creative plan.

Read the story below to find out more.

Just a little prank I pulled one of the best and silliest pranks on my ex. If you want a backstory, I’ll just say he messed up really good. My friend and I were thinking of the best way to get back at him. There was the obvious ones like getting with his friends or telling his mum what he did to me, but I wanted to do something more that would get back at him.

This woman and her friend came up with a petty revenge idea.

What I did wasn’t harmless as I didn’t want to start any more drama, but I just wanted to mess with him. We came up with an idea to leave little gifts at his front door.

They bought crumpets.

So, we went to the shop and looked for the strangest thing to leave there. We spotted crumpets. They are delicious, but definetely not something you would expect at your door

They would leave the crumpets on his front door.

We would go there a few times a week. We would spread them with butter and just leave them there. I knew he had cameras, but I knew a good blind spot we would throw them from.

He has no idea who did it.

This continued for weeks, and he we was actually going insane. He would post online asking if anyone knew about it or who did it. Eventually, our mutual friends were all laughing about it. They have no idea it was us.

They eventually had to stop, but they surely enjoyed doing it.

We had to stop since we almost got caught once. We thought we might as well leave it before it got too far, but I enjoyed it while it lasted. To this day, he has no idea it was me.

LOL. That was funny. Let’s find out what others have to say about it on Reddit.

Short but sweet comment.

This user loves it.

Here’s another petty idea.

Finally, this person shares their personal thought.

Sometimes, the best revenge is just a small act of confusion.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.