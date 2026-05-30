A Workplace’s Treatment of a Returning New Mother Leads to Unexpected Pushback

Some stories will really make you question your life choices!

This woman shares how she came to work after a maternity leave only to see how much everything around had changed!

Check out the full story.

I was an overachiever for years in my role. Today, I was as petty as possible. And, I have no regrets. (This is a long one, buckle up) I have worked at a non profit agency for several years now. I have truly loved it and it’s been the highlight of my professional career.

She has always been dedicated towards her work…

I’ve consistently been a team player and gone above and beyond my job description to help support our members…and also my co workers. I even met one of my best friends at the job as well who has totally changed my life for the better. Upon returning from maternity leave in Nov I did notice lots of staff turnover and changes and I had a new supervisor as well as my friend and former supervisor had been out on maternity leave too. (She chose not to come back once it ended in January) But, I dove right into work. Was I a bit more distracted now and stressed from juggling full time motherhood and my very stressful job? SURE. But I was always meeting at least 89-95% compliance for our goals.

This is where it gets a bit tricky…

ALWAYS. Which historically was very much adequate. Things were business as usual until I’d say the end on Feb. I had gone on a well deserved vacation with my family for about 10 days, upon return I was immediately told by my boss that due to changes at the federal and state level our program probably was going to shut down. The week after it was confirmed. I also noticed upon my return that I had two coworkers who had left suddenly and that I had been assigned quite a lot of extra work that typically wouldn’t have been my responsibility…and I was fully booked the remaining days of February.

She knew something was up…

I definitely struggled to fit it all in but by the 1st week of March I was finally starting to catch up slowly. Around this time my boss started to complain about my attendance and also my compliance standards. I was pretty hurt especially since I was trying my best and I was never really late… just maybe not as early as I had previously been. But again I believed I was within regulation/compliance etc. But, I started really pushing myself to get to work earlier…even with a screaming fussy Velcro 9 month old in tow in the mornings with ZERO help. It was rough but I made it happen with major increases in stress and anxiety. After a week or two my boss agreed my attendance had been better and even my compliance.

This is where it gets bad!

They found new issues and still said I wasn’t putting in enough work to get done all my new tasks. I doubled down again. …. Sent out crazy amounts of letters and finally got outreach to all our final referrals. Was then told I was being given a verbal warning about my lack of productivity…..but that I’d made such wonderful improvements. I was killing myself but I doubled down even harder. Never taken breaks with my co workers who I loved, working my butt off at the office and at home constantly. This week during my weekly supervision I came so proud and my boss even agreed I had caught fully up. BUT. And you probably guess it…there were now new issues.

UH OH…

My laptop had died while working remotely the previous Friday right as my boss and another team member was calling me on teams for an impromptu meeting. I immediately had apologized and texted my boss and called them back within a few minutes and we had a very productive meeting. This, and the fact that I hadn’t submitted all notes for that afternoon (we have five business days to do this) were not in. They tried to say I hadn’t done anything that afternoon. Which was far from true. I was messaging them, had our meeting, spoke with a client and then ccc’d my boss on a referral to a partner company. My boss knew all this. Didn’t matter. They removed my remote days immediately without warning and said I’d get a formal right up.

That’s INSANE!

Which meant I’d have to see my son less (my mom watches him at our house and we usually have lunch and break times to snuggle, have lunch, I can nurse him etc) and the formal right up would mean I wouldn’t be in good standing enough to transfer to a different department in the company that I LOVED. I’ve been going back and forth with HR on these matters and they claim they were told by my boss and program director I hadn’t done anything performance issues FOR MONTHS!!!!!!! I was mad. I asked for a PIP to have clear improvement guidelines written out. They refused. I asked to use my accruals for Fridays since I had a special schedule at home that day to accommodate my moms appointment Friday afternoon, they agreed but my boss convinced them not to allow this by the next day… they are meeting me work only five hours at the office and use only two hours of my vacation time.

She had kept herself in the clear all along…

I did send HR all of my bosses supervision notes though that prove they never mentioned any performance issues till 3-1/2 weeks ago. They said I’ll have to work fully in the office till my release date in June. And HR is “looking into the inconsistencies with my experience and what my boss has reported” All because they want me to be a better employee for 14 weeks….. Well, it’s Friday. I called out. And my boss asked me to adjust my time sheet off the clock and at home. NOPE. 👎🏻 I am an hourly employee and I’m pretty sure that’s actually illegal to ask if I’m not being paid and off the clock anyway. My reply:

She knew she had to deal with them…

“I certainly can go ahead and fix the time for today when I get a minute. And that’s typically something that I would do no problem, even off the clock. Because I wanna be a team player here.. but I wouldn’t be able to come to the office and fix it. Is that okay?? Would this be something that you could fix? If not, I’m assuming it’s OK if I complete the task at home? I really hate to be such a stickler, but I’ve been in trouble so frequently in the last few weeks. I just wanna make sure that I’m not accidentally going to be breaking any rules or regulations that have been set out for my benefit.

Finally things got better!

I’m sure you understand. Just let me know. Once my son takes a nap I can fix it if it’s okay for me to do it at home and off the clock.” I’m doooooonnneeeee with these people. I’ve applied to 8 jobs in the last week. I’ve even considered leaving without notice. * THEM. THE HARD WAY.

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

Why would they try to mess with her like that?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who took a new dress code policy to a whole new level.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows what they’re trying to do…

That’s right! This user knows this guy should have never agreed to extra work.

This user suggests having a conversation with all the evidence.

This user thinks it is insane that things changed so much after a maternity leave.

Somebody needs to take quick action!